1920
NOV. 22 – “Hon. I.A. Heath, Mayor, City of Victoria: I was very much gratified this afternoon to receive the greetings of the citizens of the City of Roses at the brief stop of the train at Bloomington. Mrs. Harding and I were so happy to receive the cordial greetings of your people and so meant to express myself when I found our train pulling out. I very much prize the little bale of cotton with the greetings from your city, and Mrs. Harding was much delighted with her beautiful bunch of roses. The next time our travels bring us this way we expect to have an arrangement with the railroad people which will give us more time for an expression of our good wishes...Very truly yours, Warren G. Harding.”
NOV. 28 – J. Gus Patton, attorney from Goliad, has kindly consented to respond in behalf of the Old Settlers of this section to the address of welcome that is to be made by the Rev. J.B. Hudson, on Old Settlers’ Day at the Victoria County Fair next Friday. Victorians who know Mr. Patton are elated to know that he will be here for the fair.
The exhibits of the automobile dealers of Victoria will be placed in the Vance Auto Paint Shop, which is situated in the building formerly used as a skating rink. Arrangements have been made by every automobile dealer in the city to have an attractive booth and this feature of the 1920 fair is sure to be one of the best.
1945
NOV. 23 – About the happiest people in Victoria today are the grocerymen and meat market operators (to say nothing of housewives), what with meat and food fats rationing definitely off. Up in Newark, New Jersey, thieves stole 125,000 red ration points last night, which must make them the most disappointed thieves in America today.
The formal opening of the Maberry Motor Co., 302 South Moody Street, DeSoto and Plymouth dealer, will be held Monday, Nov. 26. E.L. Maberry, owner, invites the public to visit the new firm and “make themselves at home.” The new model cars, however, won’t arrive until after the first of December.
NOV. 25 – A well-organized theft ring which extended its operations over 12 South Texas counties was believed to have been broken up with the arrest of five men — including three Victorians, it was learned Saturday. “There are 100 cases against them now,” State Ranger Quincy Lowman of Victoria told an Advocate reporter, “and when we get through checking and questioning the men it might reach 200, or even more.”
1970
NOV. 24 – Average drivers in Victoria and neighboring counties can expect to pay $10 more for their basic auto insurance in 1971 if the State Insurance Board approves rates proposed by its staff.
Ten-year-old Michael Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Volle Williams, 901 Fern Lane, bagged a 30-pound bobcat with a .22- hornet Sunday while hunting in Goliad County.
NOV. 27 – Three local girls placed Saturday in the Make-It-Yourself-With-Wool contest held in San Antonio at Our Lady of the Lake College. They are Melanie Enke, first place in the sub-deb division; Libbie Lesikar, 13th place and honorable mention in the junior division; and Debbie Dietzel, 8th place in the junior division.
1995
NOV. 22 – City officials closed down a two-mile section of U.S. Highway 59 in Victoria much of Tuesday while emergency crews cleaned up flammable solvent and diesel fuel that leaked from an overturned tanker truck. Loaded with 6,000 gallons of solvent, the newer-model tanker collided with another tractor-trailer and skidded on its side into the ditch. The tanker did not rupture, said Vance Riley, director of emergency services. “With the accident that it was in, it’s amazing that it didn’t break open or rupture or anything like that,” Riley said. “It’s much stronger than the typical older gasoline tankers that are running down the road carrying other flammable liquids.” Neither of the drivers were injured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near the exit for John Stockbauer Drive, Riley said.
NOV. 26 – Jorge Trevino has been appointed director of diagnostic services and laboratory at DeTar Hospital. In that capacity, he will direct lab medicine, radiology and the cardiac-cath lab among others. Trevino earned a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and the American Association of Clinical Chemists.
Mac Dorton is DeTar Hospital’s new Rural Health Clinic coordinator. He will oversee DeTar clinics in Edna, Woodsboro, Refugio, Goliad, Nixon and one opening soon in Kenedy. With a degree in respiratory therapy from the University of Chicago, Dorton has 20 years of management and clinical experience in DeTar’s cardiopulmonary department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.