1920
SEPT. 20 – The road between this city and Port Lavaca from the county line into the little city is practically completed and it is a beautiful piece of work. The majority of Calhoun County roads, like our own, were fine gravel highways but were allowed to deteriorate to such an extent that they became in very bad shape.
Morris Simon and Nathaniel Leatherwood, two of Victoria’s young students who graduated from Patti Welder High School last year with honors, left today for Austin, where they will enter the University of Texas.
SEPT. 23 – The Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus well is beginning to show considerable gas. The well has been drilling lime and blue shale for the last four hundred feet and a change is due. The lime is becoming sandy and the driller expects it to grade down into an oil bear sand. The depth of the well yesterday afternoon was 3,492 feet and experts agree that something will happen pretty soon.
1945
SEPT. 21 – N.O. Jacobs, anticipating moving to his location in the Welder Building on Main Street next month, is spending Sunday through Thursday in Dallas buying new gift and jewelry merchandise for expansion of his establishment.
A sizable group of Victorians are expected to travel to Robstown this evening to watch the Victoria Stingarees tangle with the Robstown football team.
Saturday in Victoria is Felt Hat Day for the men of the town. Victoria merchants have a felt hat selection comparable to pre-war quantities and boast of every imaginable style, color, shape and size, and prices from the very lowest bargain price to the highest price felt.
The cafe on North Main formerly known as Green’s Cafe has changed hands and a sign-painter this morning was lettering out “Deluxe Cafe.”
SEPT. 24 – Col. Stoyte O. Ross, who leaves Aloe Field today for a new assignment at Carlsbad, New Mexico, takes with him the everlasting friendship of Victorians.
Pfc. Manuel Faltysek wrote to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Julius Faltysek, Route 1, that his organization, the 132nd Infantry, was part of the First Infantry Division that landed in Japan. “The Japs appear frightened by the American forces,” says Faltysek.
1970
SEPT. 22 – “Doc,” the cute little bull elephant that grew up and became a problem, is gone. And so are Bobo and Koko, the pair of baboons that never did make it as man and wife. The three animals were among the final shipment clearing the old Children’s Zoo area of residents this past weekend, except for several animals that will be utilized in the expansion program at the local zoo.
City Council made it clear Monday that it believes the taxpayers of Victoria are entitled to more than “patch paving” on a section of Ben Jordan Street that cracked soon after it was opened to traffic.
SEPT. 26 – Firemen from Chase Naval Air Station Friday afternoon extinguished flames that had been shooting out of a tank truck containing a mixture of liquid propane and butane gas for 14 hours while the truck was parked in the center of a Victoria residential area, at 1505 Port Lavaca Drive. Residents in an eight-block area were told by police to evacuate. Officials of Petro-Chemical Transport, Inc., owners of the truck, called for the Navy crash truck crew at 4 p.m. after efforts to extinguish all the flames by local firemen had failed.
1995
SEPT. 22 – A 12-year-old boy who saved three younger children from drowning was honored for his heroics Thursday night at the annual general assembly of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission. As co-winner of the group’s Citizenship Award, Timothy Gonzales was among a former mayor, a firefighter and two state representatives who were also honored. “This is an opportunity to give back to a lot of folks that have been very supportive to our region,” Pat Kennedy, GCRPC executive director, said of the night. The George W. Trowell Person of the Year award was given to former Victoria Mayor Ted Reed. The GCRPC’s executive committee presents the award to the person who has done the most to forward the cause of the committee. Also winning the Citizenship Award was Robert Ckodre Sr. and his family for saving the life of Vera Strum after she punctured a varicose vein. They stopped the bleeding and called emergency personnel. An officer who showed quick-thinking and patience while trying to subdue a suspect with a knife and a firefighter who saved a family trapped in a house by rising flood waters — Officer Johnny Amador and volunteer firefighter Mike Osterson — were each given the Kenneth A. Rosenquest Public Protection Award.
SEPT. 25 – Patti Welder Middle School received top recognition in the state this week for an innovative program that provides a more challenging educational setting for students with physical disabilities, learning or behavioral problems. The school was one of four middle schools in the entire state receiving the recognition and one of six secondary schools getting the Texas Education Agency honor. Principal Eloy Chapa said the innovative practice that got his school the honor involves teaming up a special education teacher with a regular education teacher to teach special education students and regular students in the same classroom. “We’re in our third year of the program,” Chapa said. “But this is the first year we have a co-teacher unit in each level.” Each co-teaching unit works with approximately 125 students a day. The school started the program at the eighth-grade level in 1993 and added the seventh-grade level in 1994.
