1920
OCT. 5 – The Advocate has made arrangements with the United Press for special services during the nine games of the 1920 World Series, which begins today at Ebbetts Field, the home of the Brooklyn National League Club. The results of the game will be received inning by inning and posted on a bulletin board at Bob’s Smoke House. The game will begin about three o’clock, Brooklyn time, which is two o’clock our time, and the results of the entire game will be published in each issue of The Advocate.
Twenty-four persons were granted citizenship papers Saturday by U.S. Judge J.C. Hutcheson Jr. of the Southern District.
OCT. 10 – America’s finest singing quartet, the Orpheus Four, will entertain Victorians at Hauschild’s Opera House Friday night, October 22, under auspices of the Leon Zear Post of the American Legion, which has arranged with the Dixie Lyceum Bureau for six high class attractions.
The Rev. J.B. Hudson and J.A. Donalson will leave tomorrow to attend the meeting of the Synod of Texas of the Presbyterian Church, which will be held in Milford.
1945
OCT. 4 – Tomorrow The Victoria Advocate becomes a member of the Associated Press, world-wide, non-profit cooperative news gathering association.
Of the 24 employees of the Victoria Post Office who enlisted or were inducted into the armed forces of World War II, four have been honorably discharged and resumed their postal duties. Michael J. Tibiletti, the first to be discharged, is superintendent of the Aloe Army Air Field Branch Post Office. Others are M. Clifton Crisp, 1st Lt. Oscar P. Austin, Jr., and T/Sgt. Jack R. Morrison.
OCT. 9 – The holiday enjoyed by speedsters, prevalent since lifting of gasoline restrictions, has come to an end. With the addition of a new motor patrolman, Police Chief John (Bud) Vogt assures better regulation of city speeding and flagrant running of stop signs. C.R. Noel, recently released from the armed services, is carrying out the chief’s orders to stop any and all regardless of who it might be.
A crew of 25 U.S. Engineers is scheduled to be in Victoria November 1 to begin final surveys of the proposed Guadalupe Canal to the Texas Gulf Coast.
1970
OCT. 6 – “Unfortunately, what we have here is one group of parents running over another group of parents’ children,” said Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. Monday in prefacing a proposal for “Mama Patrols” in school areas. Williams’ remarks were in regard to complaints from parents of children who attend Rowland Elementary and Howell Intermediate schools, concerning traffic at Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive.
OCT. 8 – Two Victoria men and a Houston man were nabbed in Victoria and Houston Wednesday afternoon on charges of selling and possessing heroin, climaxing a lengthy investigation which had already netted the arrests of a Victoria couple and another Houston man in Laredo early Monday morning.
Cost of putting “Mama Patrols” at street intersections near schools during heavy-traffic periods was estimated by city officials at a minimum of $35,000 a year. One alternative discussed briefly in council session would be to install four-way stop signs at school intersections — which effectively defeats several million dollars worth of master-planning in thoroughfares.
1995
OCT. 7 – About the only difference between a military convoy and the collection of Central Power and Light Co. workers and equipment assembled here Friday to go to Birmingham, Ala., to help restore electrical power snuffed out by Hurricane Opal was the color of the uniforms and trucks. Responding to a call for help from Alabama Power Co. officials Thursday, a CPL management team put together a 56-vehicle convoy and 106-member crew drawn from throughout the power company’s 44-county service area to begin the two-day trek. Their two-week mission is to help restore electrical power to about 70 percent of the residential areas around Birmingham, which have been without power since the storm passed through Wednesday night.
OCT. 10 – Four Victoria High School students have been ordered held at the juvenile detention center after being accused of making bomb threats against the school, police said Monday.
The three girls and a boy, all 15-years-old, are believed to have made the bomb scares on Sept. 15, 18 and 28. The district attorney’s office had not decided as of late Monday whether to charge the four as adults.
Lt. John Kaspar said the two girls charged with making the call on Sept. 28 did so to get a friend out of school.
“According to statements they made, they needed a ride,” he said. “They were skipping school and they phoned in a threat thinking that one of their friends, another girl, would get out of class and give them a ride wherever they wanted to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.