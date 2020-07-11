1920
JULY 12 – Thirty-two candidates from this and surrounding sections were initiated into the mysteries of the Knights of Columbus yesterday afternoon at their hall in the Wood Building. The exemplification of the first and second degree were conducted by the following officers of the Victoria Council: Grand Knight, J.H. Clegg, Deputy Grand Knight J.V. Hopkins, Chancellor, E.L. Dunlap, Warden, F.N. Fossati, Financial Secretary, Louis Keclik, Recording Secretary, W.O. Smythe, Inner Guard, Ed Birminghan, and Outer Guard, E.J. Fossati.
JULY 15 – Dr. Preston Tom is sporting a beautiful “shiner” now. It seems as if he was trying to crank his automobile and the crank slipped out and twirled around, hitting him in the eye. Leo F. Glover was another man who suffered a bungled up face on account of the crank slipping out while he was attempting to crank his automobile.
Notice to the Public: My place on the Coleto Creek is not a Public Amusement Park. This is a final warning to pleasure seekers and all other trespassers to keep out J.H. Fleming.
1945
JULY 13 – Victoria County’s first bale of 1945 cotton was ginned this afternoon by Mikeska Bros. of Placedo. Weighing 506 pounds, it was grown by Santos Lopez on the Mrs. Edna Williams place in the Fleming Prairie Community. Brought in two weeks earlier than the first bale of 1944, the bale is on display at De Leon Plaza.
Steve Albert, Rainbow Inn proprietor, is very much alive, contrary to street rumors this afternoon. Steve is merely laid up for a couple of days with foot trouble.
An organization to rid the county of coyotes, which have become increasingly numerous in recent months, was perfected at the Coletoville school house Friday night with the setting up of the Victoria County Wolf Control Association.
JULY 16 – More than 100 veterans of this war have been released and are back in Victoria, Ed Atzenhoffer, in charge of job placement for returning veterans, said today. “While we have closed the files on more than half of these returning veterans, there still remain plenty who should be placed in gainful employment immediately,” Atzenhoffer said.
A Victoria girl is now very much a member, at least indirectly, of big league baseball. She is the former Miss Dorothy Thames, known professionally as Dottie Dotson, gifted songstress with Del Courtney’s Orchestra. Dottie (or Dorothy) a week ago was married to Jack Kramer, brilliant young hurler for the St. Louis Browns. Kramer visited here last winter while working in a defense plat at New Orleans.
1970
JULY 14 – Victoria Parks and Recreation Commission sharply hiked fees for use of Riverside and Lowe baseball fields Monday, except for use by school teams, and heard plans for major drainage and establishment of a protected nature trail in Riverside Park. Parks and Recreation Director Dan Clark described the new fees as a “break-even” charge by the city.
The problem facing families moving to a new city, finding a place to live, now becomes a little problem through the services offered by Dysart Realty Co., 1106 E. Rio Grande. As members of Nationwide Rent-A-Home Service, requirements of families moving from Victoria to another city are easily met by merely picking up the telephone and dialing a realtor affiliate in that city.
JULY 17 – Everyday problems concerning a Red Cross representative in Vietnam were discussed by Kelley West, who returned last year from Vietnam and who was principal speaker at the first installation dinner of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross held at Victoria Country Club. Lawrence Stange was installed as chairman of the merged chapter. An American Red Cross Certificate of Appreciation was presented by Stange to Mrs. Richard F. Beck in memory of her husband. Beck, a former disaster chairman for the Victoria County unit, died last spring.
1995
JULY 12 – The Texas Football League, with the Victoria Kings as one of its charter members, will begin play this fall with an expected 10 to 12 teams competing beginning in September. Games will be played on Saturdays. A league schedule is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Part of the proceeds from the games will go to the Victoria Boys and Girls Club. The Kings will hold a tryout July 22 at 9 a.m. at Riverside Park. Former Texas A&M quarterback Kevin Murray will help run the tryout.
JULY 18 – It could be months before a centuries-old cannon found in Matagorda Bay last Thursday can be authenticated, according to a state marine archaeologist. Barto Arnold with the Texas Historical Commission said Monday that inscriptions on the cannon might reveal the manufacture’s name, a date and coat of arms, but the wording is still too encrusted with mud, shellfish and stones for positive identification to be made. But after the cannon has undergone a conservation treatment, including mechanical and chemical cleaning processes, Arnold and his crew of underwater archaeology students believe they will be able to verify that the cannon belonged to the French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle.
