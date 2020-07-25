1920
JULY 26 – The Victoria Fire Department extinguished the flue fire Saturday afternoon at the home of Rev. Harry Swann, local minister, on Wheeler Street with the assistance of a little garden hose.
William DuPre and Henry Goosmann returned last week from Texas A&M College at College Station, where they have been taking the short summer course in cotton classing. The two young men have accepted responsible positions in Houston and will leave shortly.
JULY 30 – Gilbert Onderdonk, Sr., 90, of Nursery, well-known longtime resident of Victoria County, died Wednesday at his home. Born Sept. 30, 1829, in New York State, he served in the Confederate army during the Civil War.
The inside of the Vandenberge Building has been neatly remodeled preparatory to the moving of the representative of the Edison Talking Machine Co.
1945
JULY 29 – Victoria, the home of the Intra-Coastal Canal Association, will play host to that organization’s regular meeting August 8, which falls on its 40th year since its inception here August 8, 1905. Headed by the late C.S.E. Holland of Victoria, the organization first met in the Hauschild Opera House, with delegates from counties all along the Texas Gulf Coast attending. Of the original number 40 years ago, there are only three living, one of whom is L.M. Stevens, insurance representative of Victoria, who will attend the meeting. The other two are R.L. Daniels, formerly of Victoria and now of Dallas, and John Nance Garner, former vice-president of the United States, Uvalde.
AUG. 1 – Victorians — and South Texans — thousands of them, began pouring through the gates of Foster Field early this afternoon and by 2 p.m. the field was literally jammed with visitors as the east side flying school observed open house in honor of the 38th anniversary of the Army Air Forces. Several Houston newsmen were in town today to cover the events, including the ball game.
1970
JULY 27 – Jukin’ tonight at Acey-Ducy Lounge, Victoria’s Action Spot. No cover.
A case of beer in bottles and a case of soda water were missing Sunday after a burglary in the storage room of The Derrick Lounge, 3201 Houston Highway.
JULY 31 – “The youth of today finds himself faced with many complex and disturbing problems — the problem of hunger in America, pollution in our cities, providing jobs for the jobless and homes for the homeless. Aside from these we have the war in IndoChina, the war of black power vs. white power, protesters vs. police and the NAACP vs. Richard Nixon. One can easily understand why so many of our youth are confused.” These were the opening remarks at the American Baptist Youth state convention at the Victoria Community Center Thursday.
1995
JULY 27 – A Gulf menhaden caught by 7-year-old Jacob Coffey of Port Lavaca has been submitted to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s State Fish Records Committee for consideration as state and bay records. There currently is no record for the Gulf menhaden in the state saltwater rod and reel category. Coffey caught the menhaden on live shrimp while fishing in Powder Horn Lake at Indianola with James Long of Placedo on July 12. Coffey was using a Zebco 33 reel with Berkley Trilene 12-pound test line and a Zebco Rhino rod. The menhaden was 10.75 inches long and weighed 0.9 pounds.
JULY 30 – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Department’s newest vehicle is also its oldest. A 1952 Willy’s Jeep, which spent years in storage after being acquired as surplus from Carswell Air Force Base in 1972, has been repainted and outfitted with everything a police car needs: lights, sirens and radios. Sheriff Mike Ratcliff said the department spent only about $1,100 on brake work and a paint job for the Jeep. “All the lights, the radios, the decals, were donated by our vendors,” he said. Now that it’s been cleaned up, the sheriff said it will be used mostly by the department’s D.A.R.E. officer when he visits schools, and when the department participates in parades. But because it’s a Jeep, Ratcliff said he won’t hesitate to use it in areas that would be inaccessible to the department’s other vehicles. “It’ll go anywhere,” he said.
