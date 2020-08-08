1920
AUG. 9 – Albert Woolley has been appointed to fill the term of Deputy City Marshall Tobe Vogt, who resigned. Mr. Woolley is a capable young man and suited for the appointment. He saw service with the naval forces of the United States in the World War and was present at the surrender of the German fleet to the Allied naval powers.Showing at the Electra: Wallace Reid in “Sick A-Bed,” from the sensational stage success. Music by Lawrence Jecker orchestra.
AUG. 13 – Leslie J. Brandes and Robert L. Daniel Jr. will leave tomorrow for Robstown and enter upon their duties with the Western Weighing and Inspection Bureau, with which firm they will be connected in the future. These young men have accepted these responsible positions and will help move the large crop of cotton that is to be made in Nueces County this year.
James Blair Keefer Jr., well known scout of the Texas Oil Company, arrived in the city yesterday from Houston and is here to report on the Santa Claus No. 1, of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Co. He will leave Monday to have a look at the well.
1945
AUG. 11 – For a first-hand eye-witness account of the bomber crash into the Empire State Building, it’s the newsreel at the El Rancho tonight or tomorrow.
This has been some NEWS week! Atomic bombs, canal meet, Foster Field tragedy, — and now! Peace. Or is it? Well, everybody in town today was plenty excited and rightly so. Last minute wire dispatches indicate that “this is it.” Maybe everybody can go fishing next week.
AUG. 15 – Victorians, hilariously happy over the official announcement of Japanese surrender last night, let their hair down and celebrated far into the night on downtown streets, bringing out every Fourth of July novelty imaginable and creating a bedlam of noise and activity. Victoria streets were littered with paper and rubbish this morning, but oddly enough there was still plenty of room in all jails of this city.
Nobody in town is happier today than the GIs at Foster and Aloe, who just know that they’ll be going home any day now. And next to happiest are the Grade A motorists and service station owners. Boy oh boy, once again we can all say and mean it, “Fill ‘er up, son.”
1970
AUG. 10 – Hot Weather Special! Today through Thursday, cold goblet of beer, Pearl or Schlitz, 5 cents, with purchase of pizza. Pizza Inn, 2602 Houston Highway.
AUG. 12 – A spokesman for Victoria Du Pont Plant suggested Tuesday that Victoria County Navigation District prorate the cost of operating the Victoria Barge Canal railroad bridge among users of the waterway. “We don’t feel that we should pay the entire cost of operating the bridge,” Bert Kiesel commented in making the suggestion at the monthly meeting of the commission.
1995
AUG. 10 – A $100,000 increase for legal services in the Victoria school district’s proposed new budget has prompted trustee Theresa Gutierrez to request records of the district’s payments to attorneys in an effort to determine if the increase is necessary. The proposed budget for the 1995-96 school year includes $160,000 for legal fees. Only $60,000 was set aside to pay lawyers in the ‘94-95 budget, but Assistant Superintendent Brian Miller said more than $160,000 was actually spent. Gutierrez is asking the district to provide her with records detailing the district’s legal expenses in ‘94-95, including costs, services provided and who ordered the services. “I think the taxpayers of this entire community have the right to know how much is being spent. I intend to find out who is generating these costs,” Gutierrez said. The board will consider whether to provide the records to Gutierrez when it meets today at 7 p.m. in the district’s administration building, 102 Profit Drive. A public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget will be conducted as well.
AUG. 14 – Victoria student Stephen Anzaldua, an incoming freshman bio-engineering major at Texas A&M University, was accepted into the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Undergraduate Intern Program. He is the son of Jack and Alma Anzaldua.
Patti Welder Middle School graduate Donald Kolle completed special training at the University of Maryland at College Park as part of the American Astronomical Society’s Teachers Resource Agents program.
Carrie Folmar, a registered mammography technologist, was named DeTar Hospital’s employee of the month for August. She will receive a cash award, a plaque, a reserved parking space, and eligibility for employee of the year to be named in December.
