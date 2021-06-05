1921
JUNE 6 – At the instigation of Mayor Sitterle and the City Council, City Engineer W.E. LaNoue is doing some clever drainage work in the northeastern part of the city. Mr. LaNoue is finding work exceptionally hard due to the fact that former improvements of the streets were done without regard to engineering skill; therefore considerable excavation is necessary in many places.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Krause and little daughter have returned from Chicago, Ill., where Mr. Krause attended a fuel conservation meeting, representing the engineers of the Victoria Division of the Southern Pacific Railway.
JUNE 9 – L.S. Alexander of the Alexander Racket Store began today tearing down the old warehouse in the rear of the store. This is one of the buildings recently condemned by the City Council and Mr. Alexander says he will not wait for any further compulsory acts but will do his duty now.
Elks Lodge No. 729 of Victoria has decided to continue its membership drive for a longer period of time. Two sides have been chosen, the Purples and the Whites, and Dr. G.C. Fox was selected captain of the Purples and C.F. Fullick captain of the Whites.
1946
JUNE 7 – Three attendance prizes of $50 each will be given away in connection with the Hollywood premiere opening of the Athey Tire Company’s new store this evening and Saturday. The new store is located at North Bridge and Goodwin Sts.
Approximately 275 youths are participating in the new city-wide recreational program, sponsored by the City of Victoria, Eddie Shinn, director, said today. Shinn said the most popular playground is at Patti Welder High School. Others are at St. Joseph’s High School, Queen City, F.W. Gross High School, McCan Park across from Anchor Lumber Yard, Johnson Park across from Lee’s Bakery, Juan Linn Park and Will Rogers Terrace.
JUNE 10 – While making a tour of his beat Sunday night, Deputy H.C. Blakemore parked his car in front of the Rainbow Cafe, 908 E. Juan Linn St. He returned to his car to find a strange man at the wheel. “I’m looking for the key,” the man said in response to Blakemore’s inquiry. “I have it in my pocket,” the deputy told him. “I’ll do the driving, and you can come for a ride with me.”
Prices on all dairy products were advanced today in Victoria by the Office of Price Administration. An additional one cent per quart was put on bottled whole milk, one cent on half pints of cream and four cents on quarts of cream, one-half cent on quarts of buttermilk, and one-fourth cent on half pints of whole milk.
1971
JUNE 8 – City Council received petitions Monday, reportedly bearing 1,385 signatures, asking that an ordinance be enacted providing for a minimum width of 36 feet for residential streets in new subdivisions.
Municipal Court Judge Leona Franklin submitted her resignation Monday, and City Council appointed Attorney Edward Ganem to be her successor. A native of Victoria, Ganem has practiced law here since 1967 after serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the local National Guard company.
JUNE 11 – Victoria County Civil Defense Director George Filley will be a delegate to the Region 5 annual conference of the U.S. Civil Defense Council, to be held in San Antonio.
Tracy Leissner, one of two local high school students who attended the International Science Fair in Kansas City, Mo., in mid-May, reported the trip during the weekly luncheon meeting of the Victoria Exchange Club at Holiday Inn. She is a student at Victoria High School. The other student, Roxanna Payne, of Stroman, was unable to attend the meeting due to illness.
1996
JUNE 9 – The arrival of hurricane season only heightens the sense of urgency Victoria resident Richard Basaldua feels about his mission. He needs to raise $10,000 to buy ham radio equipment that can be used to relay emergency information to government forecasters when hurricanes and other severe weather threaten. “I’d like to get this thing set up before the hurricanes start coming through,” Basaldua said. “Since we’ve lost the Victoria weather station, they’re going to be hurting for information.” He said he can’t help but think back 26 years ago when Hurricane Celia scoured the Corpus Christi area with 180 mph winds. Tall radio antennas fell to the ground, roofs were ripped from houses and people were killed.
JUNE 12 – James R. Adcock, a recent graduate of Stroman High School, was honored with an Italian supper May 25. Hosting the event were his parents, Gerald and Susan Adcock. Also hosing were Sabrina Hurley, Pam Pahmiyer, Karen Jones, Brandy Blank and Sue Raaz. Special guests were Louise Heibel, great-grandmother of the honoree; Lucille Rogers of Edna, grandmother of the honoree; Joyce Hurley of Round Rock; and Juergen and Gerald Adcock Jr., brother of the honoree. Approximately 47 guests and family members attended.
