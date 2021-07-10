1921
JULY 11 – Six of the trustees of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Co. have resigned. The new officers are as follows: Dr. J.O. Hicks, president; Frank Mahon, vice president; George H. French, treasurer; Ben I. Vance, secretary; Leopold Morris, field manager; and J.D. Calliham, F.S. Ferguson, Otto Fiek, Paul Zucker and M. Salisbury of Beeville.
Miss Cynthia Pool left this morning for Waco, where she will be a guest at a house party.
JULY 14 – Silbey Shaw, young son of Mrs. E.M. Shaw, suffered painful injuries yesterday afternoon when he was thrown to the pavement on a rather wild horse. Young Shaw was riding the horse in front of the Central Fire Station when the animal started to pitching and bucking, and slipped to his knees, throwing the young man over the horse’s head. The young man’s chin was split and laid open to the bone.
1946
JULY 12 – Before a group of some 50 high Army officers, former friends of the service and Victoria friends, Alonzo E. (Gene) Meissner, assistant petroleum engineer of the Barnsdall Oil Company, today was awarded the Legion of Merit, one of the top Army decorations.
Chamber of Commerce Secretary John D. Owen started work today preparing cards which will be mailed to more than 5,000 residents of Victoria county and city, requesting the opinion of citizens concerning parking meter installation in the downtown business district.
JULY 15 – Dr. Roy S. Lander, young Victoria physician recently returned here after several years service with the armed forces, today was appointed county health officer. Dr. Lander succeeds Dr. R.W. Ward, whose resignation became effective immediately.
Mrs. Gene Garner, the former Miss Priscilla Riedel, left Victoria at noon today for Houston, whence she will take a plane for Caracas, Venezuela, where she and her husband will make their home. Mr. Garner is in the employ of the Phillips Petroleum Co.
1971
JULY 13 – The swimming pool of the Victoria Boys Club got an enthusiastic reception Monday when it was opened for the first time. Any school boy can swim in the pool by joining the club, with membership dues set at 25 cents for elementary students, 50 cents for intermediate and $1 for high school students.
The St. Joseph Mother’s Club will hold a Rummage and Antique Sale at St. Joseph gymnasium Thursday and Friday.
Larry McLaughlin quick to come to the defense of anybody with freckles.
JULY 17 – A mobile home manufacturing plant is being located at Telferner, it was announced Friday by Roger Gerald of Southern Mobile Homes, Inc. An assembly building is now being constructed on a 10-acre site on Hill Road. The manufacturing company will be known as Southern Manor.
The cash register, money from a pool table and a transistor radio were removed after burglars entered the Derrick Lounge, 3201 Houston Highway. Burglars entered the Tiki Lounge, 101 S. Cameron and took an undetermined amount of cash.
1996
JULY 14 – Jerome Kotzur of Victoria was elected secretary of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants at the group’s annual meeting. A partner with the Victoria firm Bumgardner, Morrison & Co., LLP, Kotzur has been on the society’s board of directors since 1993 and is a past president of the Victoria chapter. Kotzur is a coach in the Victoria Youth Soccer Association, has served on the board of Our Lady of Victory School and volunteers for school fund-raising projects.
Milton Greeson Jr. of Atzenhoffer Chevrolet in Victoria was elected district director of the Texas Automobile Dealers Association on June 23. Greeson will represent Victoria-area dealers during his three-year term on the board, which makes policy decisions for the association. He was installed at the group’s 79th annual convention in Houston. The association represents 1,240 franchised new car and truck dealers in Texas.
JULY 16 – The state comptroller will be honored at 5 p.m. today when the Victoria City Council meets to declare Aug. 2 John Sharp Day. Council Member Bill Russell, who asked that the item be considered by the council, said it’s to mark the Victoria resident’s accomplishments and what he has done for the area. Those accomplishments range from helping eliminate fraud in the food stamp program to showing the Victoria Independent School District and others around the state how to save money. Russell said Aug. 2 is also when the Boy Scouts of America will honor Sharp at a banquet in Victoria for his support of the Scouting program.
