1921
MAY 2 – Joe Bianchi, well known maker of hand forged spurs, has donated to the Fire Department a pair of his famous spurs and they will be raffled off on Firemen’s Day at the roping contest.
Handel’s Messiah, given last Tuesday evening by the Victoria Choral Club supplemented by about 25 singers from Cuero, all under the direction of David Griffin of San Antonio, was a musical event of importance.
MAY 6 – The first day of the 1921 Annual Celebration, May 5, has passed into history, and Victoria has again demonstrated in her usual and thorough way that her fame as an entertainer has not waned in the least. The Hallettsville and Victoria bands furnished the music for the Firemen’s Celebration, and all who heard them were loud in their praises for the music they put out.
The following men served as marshalls of the day Thursday during the annual celebration: Joe Bianchi, D.C. Holzheuser, L.O. Hudler, E.E. Pickering, J.F. Whitney, R.P. Field, T.M. Scott, G.W. Wheeler, W.E. Franz, William J. Tasin and Carl Hiller.
1946
MAY 3 – Miss Novaline Jowell is the flying member of the Victoria public school faculty, being a licensed pilot and having more than 500 hours of flying time to her credit.
Sea Breeze, the new rust-resistant variety of wheat planted experimentally on the H.H. Becker farm in High Valley, six miles south of Inez, has surpassed expectations in yield.
John Bianchi and R.J. Nuevar will start work Monday night on a complete audit of the records of the city tax collector and assessor.
MAY 8 – Alfred C. Baass, justice of the peace, still calm on the eve of his rendezvous with Cupid, at his office until noon today, then off to San Antonio, where he is to be wed tomorrow.
The Victoria Advocate is 100 years old today! It has been the plan of publishers to commemorate the 100th anniversary with an appropriate special edition, but because of the shortage of newsprint brought about through wartime conditions, it is not possible to do justice to the occasion at this time. Consequently, the centennial edition will be delayed until the materials are available.
1971
MAY 4 – A young man well-versed in the longer hair styles popular among the younger generation has joined Charles of Victoria, a shop operated by Charles Placker at Constitution and William in the Frels Theatre building, the old post office building. The second chair was added to the shop for Mark Shaw, a graduate of Victoria High School last year, who recently completed barber schooling in Houston.
The Community of Saint Benedict’s Farm will be on hand to speak and entertain at “Come Alive,” an ecumenical program to be presented at Victoria College as part of a religious emphasis week series sponsored by campus religious organizations.
MAY 7 – An adult education secretarial class recently presented instructor Shirley Franklin with a gift of $100 after completion of an 18 week course. Miss Franklin, who taught the class without pay, is the first in the state to conduct such a class under the Adult Education Program. Being partly paralyzed from polio since she was nine, Miss Franklin believes in keeping active despite her handicap. Aside from her job as administrative secretary to CAC Director Ron Nash, she serves as secretary for the Neighborhood Youth Corps in Victoria County.
1996
MAY 5 – Richard Guajardo of Century 21 Guajardo Realty in Victoria recently was honored by Century 21 for his top sales production. Guajardo was inducted into the Emerald Club, the second level of the Century 21 Masters Program. Through the Masters Program, Century 21 recognizes sales associates who consistently produce superior transaction and commission levels. Associates must meet gross closed commissions and unit requirements established by region.
Ernest Guajardo Jr. of Century 21 Guajardo Realty recently received the Centurion Award from the Century 21 South Division. Less than 2 percent of the sales staff in the Century 21 system achieve this honor. The award is based on a specified high level of production. Guajardo has been in the real estate industry for 12 years and is a member of the Victoria Board of Realtors.
MAY 8 – One hundred and fifty years ago exactly, on May 8, 1846, the young town of Victoria saw the first edition of its very own newspaper. Today, we celebrate that century and one-half of continuous publication of The Victoria Advocate with a special, three-section edition placed within your daily newspaper. We still call it your newspaper because that’s what we try to make it. These 34 pages deal with the historical people and events chronicled by The Advocate as it grew from a fledgling weekly on the Texas frontier to the 40,000-plus daily newspaper of 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.