1921
NOV. 15 – City Engineer W. A. LaNoue has been busy for the past few days with a small force of men cleaning out the manholes for the electric conduits under the paved streets of the city.
G. Clarence Goldman spent Monday afternoon in Goliad on a short business visit in connection with the Elks Minstrel that is to be staged in that city November 25.
David Griffin left this morning for Cuero where he will teach a number of his pupils. He comes to this city every Monday to instruct the Victoria Choral Club.
NOV. 19 – Victoria County’s four commissioners and County Judge P.P. Putney this morning motored to the big bridge spanning the San Antonio River between this city and Refugio, and there met with the county judge and commissioners of Refugio County to discuss various conditions existing in Victoria and Refugio Counties. It is hoped that some good, in the matter of road building and maintenance, will result from this meeting.
1946
NOV. 16 – While most Victoria nimrods were preparing to leave today for the hill and brush country on the eve of the opening of the new deer season, one local sportsman is already back in town with a buck. And what a buck! It was no ordinary deer that E.J. Gerdes, building contractor, brought back from the Black Mountain Range of New Mexico, but a rare trophy any hunter would envy — an albino deer. Snow white from tail to nose, the prize albino was but one of the three trophies brought back from the hunt. Gerdes also shot a 169-pound black bear and a 20-pound gobbler.
NOV. 20 – It seems that Bill Erwin, commander of the Victoria VFW post, was ousted from his post last week, without knowing anything about it. The “ousting” was done by one James Alvin Flowers, alias W.H. Davis, who, according to Bay City police, passed two forged checks there, telling merchants that he was the commander of the Victoria VFW post. The VFW post here never even heard of Flowers.
1971
NOV. 14 – Jennifer Rick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rick of 1101 E. Poplar, has been nominated by the Victoria Chapter of American Field Service to spend next summer in a foreign country.
City officials and Raymond Hill, representing heirs of the Hill Estate on Lone Tree Creek, agreed Saturday “there are many areas where agreement can be reached for our joint benefit,” Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. said. Hill Estate heirs, as well as some other landowners, objected to the drainage project on the basis that valuable trees would be removed and pastureland made liable to greater flooding.
NOV. 17 – Victoria Chamber of Commerce decided Tuesday to poll its membership to find out how it feels about the “performance standard zoning control plan” that has been suggested for the city, but not before a “blue ribbon” committee prepares a study on the pros and cons of the proposed zoning plan.
Three Victoria girls placed in the Make It Yourself With Wool district competition held at Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio. They are Libbey Lesikar, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Lesikar; Molly Thibodeaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ferdie Thibodeaux; and Cheryl Niesner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Niesner.
1996
NOV. 15 – Efforts to crack down on truancy in Victoria schools could mean parents attending classes with their children. The most recent volley in the Victoria school district’s war against truants was fired by County-Court-at-Law Judge Laura Weiser. She ordered one mother to escort her child to school and stay there the whole day if that child is caught cutting classes one more time. “This will be pretty effective and very humiliating for the child to have their parent sitting with them all day,” said Brian Hendrix, a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office. “It also brings across the seriousness to the parent, too.”
NOV. 18 – Justice of the Peace Annie Ramos of Victoria was certified at a justice of the peace seminar at Southwest Texas State University, San Marcos.
Dr. Frank Steven Parma of Victoria was named a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Ralph Montes, a unit coordinator in the emergency department and an employee for five years, was named Citizens Medical Center’s employee of the month for October. He received $100 in cash, special parking privileges, a plaque, display of his picture in the cafeteria and eligibility for employee of the year.
