1921
AUG. 8 – Searcy B. Glenn, Edmund L. Jecker Jr., Edward H. Bundick and William George Diebel left this afternoon for Port O’Connor, where they will spend a week enjoying the bathing, fishing and cool breezes of the popular summer retreat.
Lazor Rouff and Edgar Koch left early this morning via automobile for Inez.
AUG. 12 – About 35 members of the Victoria Rotary Club left this afternoon for Beeville, where they will take on Beeville Rotary for a game of baseball. Capt. Preston Tom reports that his team is in excellent shape although a number of the players have received minor injuries in recent practice.
1946
AUG. 9 – Mayor Ben T. Jordan today announced that collections of garbage and trash by the city will begin Monday, August 12. The office of city engineer released complete data as to the routes for the garbage trucks and the section of the city that will be covered on each day of the two-day pickup. A regulation covered metal can must be used. Garbage and trash in miscellaneous boxes, cans, cartons, bundles or bags will not be picked up. Do not place dead animals, rocks or liquids in the garbage cans.
AUG. 13 – Bobby Lee Meier, nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Meier, 203 South Depot St., was dismissed from Victoria Hospital late this morning after treatment for a fractured left arm. The youth suffered the fracture when he fell from a tree in the City Park. A Muske ambulance conveyed Meier to the hospital.
Chief of Police John (Bud) Vogt today issued a warning to persons who persist in parking their autos in alleys in the downtown business area. The alley in which the city’s no-parking ordinance is most abused is the one in the rear of Levy’s and the rear of Blue Room Cafe that opens on Liberty Street.
1971
AUG. 10 – The Victoria Grand Jury returned 42 felony indictments Monday and in an around-about way noted that “the widespread use of marijuana, narcotics and dangerous drugs...has reached alarming proportions in Victoria County.”
The discussion by City Council on the city getting into the industrial development business was prompted by the recent industrial survey conducted for Victoria County Navigation District in which it was pointed out that one of the community’s major needs in industrial procurement is a well-developed park of some 400 to 500 acres.
AUG. 14 – A former Victoria resident, H.G. Tate, is a candidate for the presidency of the Texas AFL-CIO to succeed Hank Brown, who is retiring.
Ronnie Mikulec, hard-hitting outfielder-infielder on last year’s Victoria High School baseball team, was signed by St. Mary’s University in San Antonio by Coach Elmer Kosub. Mikulec was selected as “Mr. Victoria High School” by the student body last year.
1996
AUG. 8 – Prominent Victoria rancher, oilman, banker and philanthropist Tom O’Connor Jr. died Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Medical Center. O’Connor, 81, was senior chairman of the board of Victoria Bank & Trust Co. and its holding company, Victoria Bankshares Inc., until their merger earlier this year with Norwest Corp. On Wednesday evening, friends and colleagues paid tribute to a generous man and great leader. “Tom was a great Texan and an important part of our Texas heritage,” said Gov. George W. Bush. “He was a fine and decent man, and we will miss him sorely.”
AUG. 11 – Judson Wade Gillit of Boy Scout Troop 368, sponsored by the Downtown Kiwanis Club, received the Eagle Scout rank, the highest award in scouting. He is a Victoria High School senior, the son of Wendell and Jeanelle Gillit, and grandson of Maudie Horkman, all of Victoria. He completed 27 merit badges for his Eagle Scout rank. His Eagle Scout project was repairing and painting playground equipment and painting a large map of the United States on the De Leon Elementary School basketball court. He has held several leadership positions and contributed many hours of community service, is a member of the Order of the Arrow, the O.A. Brotherhood, holds the BSA Mile Swim Award, and the BSA 50-Miler Award, which he earned at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.