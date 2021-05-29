1921
MAY 31 – Fifty years ago the Victoria Advocate reported the wedding of G. Harris and Miss Caroline Hans, May 30, 1871. The Advocate reported “the wedding having been solemnized at high noon, the festivity and merriment that followed continued up to an early hour this morning.” Both were central figures in a golden wedding anniversary celebration held here yesterday.
Dr. and Mrs. J.V. Hopkins and children, Mary Charlotte and Joseph left this afternoon for an extended visit with friends and relatives in Louisville, Ky. Dr. Hopkins will later go to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for the benefit of young Joseph’s health.
JUNE 2 – This morning local agents of two oil companies received a word that a two cent drop in the price of gasoline would go into effect today, and 18 cent gasoline is the result.
Violet Chapter, No. 158, Order of the Eastern Star installed new officers. Mrs. Elinor Hensley is worthy matron, and W.A. McCloud is worthy patron.
The “nickel coke” has made its reappearance in this city. However, it costs six cents because Uncle Sam still demands a one-cent war tax on a five-cent sale. Other refreshing drinks may be obtained in the city at reduced prices since the first of June.
1946
MAY 30 – Patriotic Victorians are paying tribute to their fallen heroes of both world wars. Not every year, part of Christianity’s calendar being movable, but on this occasion the day on which memorial is made of war’s faithful dead coincides with the Feast of Christ’s Ascension. The Legionnaires were to visit rural cemeteries and decorate graves of war dead at Crescent Valley, Shillerville, Fordtran, Bischoff, Coletoville, Mission Valley, Nursery, Hirschauser, Inez and Farrar.
Herman Johnson is somewhat of an artist with a hunting horn, as we learned last night on a fox hunting trip with Archie Dincan and D.D. Hiller. Four foxes, small ones, were caught and then freed to chase again at some later date.
JUNE 3 – Victorians Tuesday will have the opportunity to inspect one of the latest developments in transportation luxury, when Continental Trailways Bus System’s new postwar model goes on display at the terminal. The new “Trailmaster,” valued at $25,000, is equipped with the most modern air conditioning equipment, new type of spring suspension which eliminates sway and bounce, needlepoint upholstery, more individual passenger room and luggage space, and individual reading lights which do not bother fellow passengers. Albert Alkek of Victoria furnishes fuel for the Continental buses.
1971
JUNE 1 – Jack O. Miller of Victoria was named secretary-treasurer, and the Rev. John Newton, chaplain, of the Former Texas Rangers Association at a meeting Saturday in San Antonio.
The Rev. John Donoho has been assigned to First United Methodist Church of Victoria. He will succeed the Rev. Grady Peters, who has been named pastor of First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
Bob Coffey has grown accustomed to match-play golf tournaments and thoroughly enjoys playing in one. In 1958 Coffey captured his first match-play championship. He added his second title Monday by defeating Bennie Schramm 3 and 1 in the finals of the Victoria Country Club Memorial Day Golf Tournament.
JUNE 4 – Jim DeLeon of Victoria has done something his great-great-grandfather Martin DeLeon, Victoria’s founder, failed to do — he has captured El Encantado (The Enchanted One), the stallion Martin DeLeon and his horsemen once hopelessly pursued. Whereas the empresario was attempting to obtain a good riding horse, his descendant has aimed for the spirit — and he’s trapped it in a steel and bronze sculpture. The sculpture is being exhibited in the window of the First Victoria National Bank “for a week or two,” then it will be sent to the Institute of Texas Cultures at the Hemisphere pavilion in San Antonio. There it will be placed in the DeLeon Room with other family and historical artifacts.
1996
MAY 31 – Jim Briggs may have felt more like the guy in the lonely Maytag repairman ads Thursday than a National Weather Service employee. That’s because he manned the final shift that served the public from the Victoria weather office, which officially closed at 11 a.m. The telephones were unusually quiet, there were no pilots seeking weather briefings and much of the equipment that kept meteorologists busy in the past had been removed. “The National Weather Service won’t be here anymore,” Briggs said as he sat in his chair watching The Weather Channel on television. “As far as I know, everything will be done from Corpus Christi.” The weather service opened its office in Victoria at Aloe Field on Christmas Eve in 1946. It was moved in 1961 to Victoria Regional Airport, where it has been since.
JUNE 5 – Concerns about the drought’s effect on the aquifer below Victoria caused the City Council Tuesday to postpone a request for a private water well. The request came from Gregg Williams, who was representing Memorial Park Cemetery at 2201 N. Main St. “Since I came here in 1993, our water bill has averaged $2,000 a year,” he said. “During months like August or September, the water bill runs about $400 or $500 a month.” He said the cemetery association would like to drill its own water well to cut its costs. Williams made his request shortly after water director Jerry James told the council he is starting a push to get residents to voluntarily begin conserving water. He said there are no problems now, but a lingering drought could play havoc with the aquifer that provides Victoria’s water. Mayor Gary Middleton said if the city starts giving permission for customers to drill their own wells, the city will lose control of the aquifer.
