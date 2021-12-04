1921
DEC. 7 – Nick M. Ara, who now resides in Detroit, sending regards to friends in his old home town.
Not less than 1,000 turkeys are expected in the city Thursday by the local Farm Bureau, who set Dec. 8 for the big Turkey Pooling Day.
Neil Lingo, who is checking the speeders on Calhoun County’s fine shell roads by running them down on a motorcycle, motored to the city this morning for a short visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Lingo.
DEC. 9 – C.C. Zirjacks, local U.S. weather observer, noting that 1.25 inches of rain fell last night in a severe lightning and thunderstorm. The rain was welcome after the recent dry spell.
A social meeting of the Young People’s Society of the First English Lutheran Church will be held Friday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Leuschner in the Hall addition.
One of the Gulf Coast Lines trains, plying between this city and Bloomington, was derailed yesterday afternoon near Dernal, and the train was derailed for a while. No serious damage occurred.
1946
DEC. 5 – John Holland’s toy train attracting a lot of attention at the Railway Express office.
Charles Smith in town and preparing to take over a city policeman job.
Dick Spencer and his dog, Hunky Dory, and his new bicycle and dog-carrying box getting mention in the Corpus Christi papers.
DEC. 10 – The Victoria City Council today voted to accept the recommendation of the city recreation council to offer Ed Shinn, Patti Welder High School athletic coach, the position of city recreation director. When the $300 per month salary was mentioned, Mayor Ben Jordan said as he told the council on a previous occasion, “I still feel the salary is somewhat out of line. We have city officials, such as our engineer, city secretary and mayor, who do not get that much money.”
The city council accepted the resignation of Peter Lantermo as motorcycle patrolman and voted to employ Charles Smith. Lantermo will be employed by the county sheriff as a deputy.
1971
DEC. 6 – A decision to continue Ballet Folklorico, a ballet group of dancers, was made at a meeting at Our Lady of Sorrows CCD Youth Center. Miss Beatrice Rincon, dance coordinator, said the group hopes to send one student to Mexico each year to continue courses in the dance or to attain a greater proficiency in the Spanish language.
Present this Catfish Currency for $1.00 off on dinner for two, 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, December 6. Catfish Kitchen, 2502 N. Laurent.
DEC. 8 – A Victoria realty firm announced Tuesday that Clark Development Co. of Houston has purchased a 12-acre site at Crestwood and Navarro to build a Kmart discount center. The site provides parking space for more than 900 cars.
City police were hoping Tuesday that the city’s team of safe burglars who use borrowed tools in their trade are working on borrowed time. At least the fifth safe-cracking within a month was discovered Tuesday morning. This was at the Seven-Up Bottling Co. warehouse at 3704 Billy Drive. In the other four recent safe jobs, tools including cutting torches were removed from either inside the buildings or an adjoining building to attack the safes.
1996
DEC. 7 – Santa Claus has traded his horse-drawn carriage this year for something a little different in Victoria’s annual Christmas parade. He’ll be riding through downtown in a limousine tonight. Gary Moses, of the Victoria Parks and Recreation Department, said Friday that there are more than 100 entries already scheduled to participate in the parade. Moses said he expects there will be even more by the time the parade steps off at 6 p.m. in front of the Victoria Public Library. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Magic.” “We estimated 20,000 (in attendance) last year,” Moses said. “We expect as much or more this year.”
DEC. 11 – One day this past summer Chuck Goff Jr. stopped to fill up his car at a local gas station and ended up getting a full scholarship. After pumping his gas at the Fina station, Goff noticed a promotional display seeking applicants for scholarships to Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. Goff, an 18-year-old St. Joseph High School senior, picked up an application, which required him to write a 500-word essay on how an education at Texas Lutheran would prepare him for the future. He wrote the essay, sent it off and got a whopping $25,000 scholarship. That’s about $50 a word. He was one of four winners from 250 entries in the areas of Victoria, Temple, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
