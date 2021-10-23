1921
OCT. 25 – The holder of a long record of novel experiences, the Rev. Louis A. Parker of Goliad, and until recently rector of Trinity Church in Victoria, is on his way to add to his record. He sailed recently as a member of the Near East Relief, the organization which is caring for thousands of orphans and refugees in that part of the world who are dependent upon it for their existence.
Father F.J. Ledwig, who spent a number of months in this city as temporary pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, left last week for Gonzales to take up the pastorship of St. James Catholic Church.
OCT. 28 – D.W. Jones, well-known cotton buyer, has returned to this city after spending a few days in Houston on a business visit.
G.E.A. Hill, Jr., returned to his home the early part of this week after a short visit with his wife and child, who are visiting Mrs. Hill’s father, J.V. Vandenberge Sr.
The County Commissioners of Victoria held a two-day special session this week and received and approved the county tax assessor’s tax rolls. The rolls show an assessed valuation total of $14,538,705 of county and city property.
1946
OCT. 26 – Diphtheria immunization shots were given to primary grade students at Mitchell School Thursday by Dr. L.E. Silverthorn of the Victoria County health unit, according to W.C. Rowland, principal. Fourth and fifth grade students will receive the shots at a later date.
Chris Emmett, a former resident of Victoria, and now a noted Texas author and historian, visiting friends in the city Thursday and today. He is general claims agent for the Southern Pacific Lines with headquarters in Houston.
OCT. 29 – Musical talent from the fifth grade at Mitchell School, under the direction of Miss Marion Brieger, entertained the Rotary Club today with Henry Timberlake and Dr. Preston Tom arranging the program.
A written report stating what repairs and changes would be needed to make the Victoria YMCA building satisfactory for a youth recreation center has been requested of the Victoria City Council by E.W. Parker, secretary of the YMCA board of directors.
1971
OCT. 27 – An heirloom punch bowl and six of its eight companion glasses were back in the hands of the Arthur Hodde family in Bloomington Tuesday and a warrant was out for the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man charged with stealing it over two months ago. The punch bowl, which was first owned by Mrs. Hodde’s grandmother, was actually purchased in Bloomington in 1915.
OCT. 30 – The 17-year history of a building that had housed nightclubs under different names came to a blazing end Friday when the second of two fires destroyed a major portion of the Golden Spur on the Houston Highway. Carl Huntington, who constructed the building in 1954 when it was known as The Savoy, said he does not plan to remodel. It was the second major fire to strike the building, with a blaze having struck on May 18, 1962, when it housed The Club Reno.
1996
OCT. 24 – Five generations of the Calcote family gathered Oct. 12 at the United Methodist Fellowship Hall in Telferner on the occasion of Anna Calcote’s approaching 90th birthday. More than 100 family members, including her seven children, and friends shared fond memories. Mrs. Calcote has 22 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
OCT. 30 – Winners have been named in The Victoria Advocate’s Halloween safety coloring contest. Alisha Rodriguez, 10, of Victoria, won first place; Jaimie Ecklund, 9, of Victoria, took second place; and Ashley Salyer, 9, of Victoria, earned third place. Cash prizes — $25 for first place, $15 for second and $10 for third — were awarded. Rodriguez also won a 10-inch McGruff The Crime Dog doll. Honorable mentions went to Louis Rivera, 10, of Victoria; Elena Villarreal, 10, of Victoria; and Erin Schilhab, 9, of Victoria. Youngsters ages 3 through 10 were asked to color a picture of a haunted castle that appeared several times in The Advocate. More than 200 children entered the contest this year. The judging was done by the Cultural Council of Victoria.
