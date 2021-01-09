1921
JAN. 11 – Committee members have been named in the Victoria Fire Department for the reception to be given for members of the Ladies Auxiliary later this month. Fire Chief V.S. Fritz announced the committee members as follows: E.G. Schier, general chairman; J.F. McCan and S.F. Lucchese, entertainment; H.S. Alexander and C.I. Albrecht, service; E.J. Fossati and Louis Urban, refreshments; G.W. Wheeler and Carl Hiller, reception; R.C. Wilson, Will Tasin and R.A. Salziger, hall arrangements.
JAN. 13 – Five speakers will be on the program at a meeting of Victoria Chamber of Commerce at 7:30 p.m. today in the Welder Building. The speakers and their topics are M.H. Stevenson, Industries That Can Be Obtained for Victoria; J.H. Glegg, Federal Taxes; C.R. Richey, National Highways; Ray Gervais, Better Marketing Conditions; and F.H. Crain, the labor situation.
The annual congregational meeting of Trinity Lutheran Congregation held January 9th was well attended. The pastor’s report showed an encouraging growth and a fine increase of activity in the congregation during the year 1920.
1946
JAN. 10 – Fishing companions of Kai Leffland, well known Victoria architect and designer, say he is one of the best navigators along the Texas coast, and they hasten to add his only equipment is a small compass and a watch. In the heaviest fog and the darkest part of the early morning, he can pilot his outboard motorboat to Chicken Reef, Mitchell’s Reef or any other choice fishing spot in the nearby bays and not miss the spot over a few feet, they claim.
JAN. 14 – If it’s lawnmowers, settees, chairs or other miscellaneous items you’ll be needing around the house, you’ll want to visit Foster Field tomorrow. All day Tuesday the salvage office of Foster Field will hold a sale of usable farm, home and ranch items excess to the needs of the armed forces.
Earl Spradley of Boonville, Inc, Baker Conger of Energy, Texas, and Marvin Forgy of Chillicothe, Texas, sailors stationed at Corpus Christi, have found Victoria one of the favored weekend spots, usually stopping off here rather than continuing on to Houston like so many of the tight-pants and 13-button boys.
1971
JAN. 12 – Robert L. (Bob) Massey, Victoria County rancher, was appointed by the Victoria County Commissioners Court to succeed the late chairman James E. Pickering on the Victoria County Navigation Commission.
“Too many taxpayers,” said H.C. Dodson, “come into my office and tell me to stick these notices up my stack — that they are not going to pay the automobile taxes.” The tax collector said about 33 percent of the auto taxes were collected last year.
JAN. 15 – Members of the board of directors of the Mid-Coastal Sportsmen’s Association voted Thursday night to initiate a campaign of letter writing in an effort to halt dredging in Texas bays and especially to halt issuance of a permit to Lone Star Cement Co. to dredge oyster shell from Matagorda Bay.
1996
JAN. 10 – After putting a damper on many people’s holiday season, the hard-working flu bug has become somewhat fatigued. But other viral illnesses like pneumonia and bronchitis are filling in — and landing many Victorians in a hospital bed, medical officials said Tuesday. “The hospitals are filled with pneumonia cases, especially kids and the elderly,” said Dr. Jay Sigel, who has “lost track” of how many people he’s admitted for pneumonia. Karen Peterson of Victoria Regional Medical Center said about a third of the hospital’s admissions are folks with pneumonia, bronchitis or health problems like asthma complicated by viral illnesses. No one has died at the hospital strictly from pneumonia, Peterson said, adding that the lung illness can kill elderly and chronically ill patients whose immune systems have broken down.
JAN. 16 – The success of Victoria County’s Juvenile Services programs for troubled youths has earned tangible rewards as well as kudos from the State Juvenile Probation Commission. The department will get an $11,000 performance-based award, County Judge Helen Walker said Monday after the Victoria County Commissioners Court formally accepted the funds at their weekly meeting. Pama Hencerling, head of Juvenile Services, said the funds are a reward for keeping down the numbers of youths the agency commits to the Texas Youth Commission. The agency has met or exceeded its target for three years in a row, Hencerling said.
