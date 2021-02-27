1921
FEB. 28 – The Victoria Fire Department this morning received a check for $25 from Mrs. Annie Kramer, proprietress of the Victoria Milling Co., in appreciation for their efforts yesterday at the fire in the large warehouse of the company in the northern portion of the city.
MARCH 4 – The County Commissioners Court, at its last meeting raised the sheriff’s ex officio salary from $500 to $840, making it $70 per month and fees.
At a meeting of the stockholders of the Levi Bank and Trust Co. this morning, all of the directors of the bank were re-elected as follows: J.V. Vandenberge, Thomas O’Connor, William J. O’Connor, V.E. Goldman, V.B. Proctor, P.A. Murray, L.A. Fritz, M.M. Rosborough and J.K. Hexter.
The county does not plan to shell any more of the gravel road from the Calhoun County line to Placedo. The road from the county line to Port Lavaca has been shelled and graveled all the way, giving about 14 miles of shell road from Placedo to Port Lavaca, and making it one of the best sections of the Middlebuster Highway.
1946
MARCH 1 – A group of teachers will take the scholastic census here starting Monday, Supt. J.H. Bankston has announced. Work will be done after teaching hours and will continue during the entire month of March.
James Hugghins, vocational agriculture teacher at the Patti Welder High School, is an ardent basketball fan. And he should be, if early training means anything. Hugghins was a member of the Athens, Texas, quintet that won the national championship at Chicago two years in a row.
MARCH 6 – Recent issues of the Washington (D.C.) Post and Times Herald have carried large photographs of Miss Jean Milam, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth R. Milam, who has become a successful model in the nation’s capital. Formerly employed by Palais Royale, she now is with Woodward and Lathrop, Washington’s largest department store. Miss Milam has gained quite a reputation as an artist here and in the capital.
Elnora (Sally) Schumann is back at her post in the Elite Cafe following several months spent on the West Coast, most of the time in Oregon.
1971
MARCH 2 – Bill Fowler, a senior at Bloomington High School and son of Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Fowler, was named Mr. Texas FTA Saturday at the state convention of the Future Teachers of America in Houston.
Fred Junkin Jr., band director for Victoria High School, has been elected president of Victoria Fine Arts Association for 1971, and nine new directors have been added to the board.
MARCH 3 – More than 420 pounds of aluminum cans were collected in the recent litter campaign by Club Appearance, sponsored by the Student Council of Our Lady of Victory School.
Mrs. Joe N. Pratt, who served as Republican state committee woman for the 18th Senatorial District for the past five years, was honored for her years of service by the local Republican Women’s Club. Mrs. C.J. McCollumn, outgoing president, made the presentation of a silver bowl to Mrs. Pratt.
1996
MARCH 3 – Kevin Lafferty, 15-month-old son of Tim and Kristi Lafferty of Victoria, won first place in beauty and was crowned king in his age division at the 18th annual San Antonio Area Baby Pageant. Lafferty also won Most Handsome, Best Fashion Dressed and Cover Boy U.S.A. in the Cover Miss and Cover Boy U.S.A. Pageant and will compete in the state finals this month. He is the grandson of Roger and Frances Lafferty and John and Joyce Butler, all of Victoria, and great-grandson of Mildred Clark of Yoakum and the late E.J. Clark.
MARCH 5 – People will link hands along the Texas shore from Beaumont to Brownsville this spring in an effort to keep the state’s beaches clean. On Saturday, April 27, “Palms Across the Coast,” will be part of the 10th Anniversary celebration of the Texas Adopt-A-Beach program, according to Texas Land Commissioner Garry Mauro. Mauro was in DeLeon Plaza in Victoria on Monday outlining the activities planned for this year’s celebration. Thousands of volunteers are expected to attend the weekend event, which starts with picking up beach trash and culminates in the linking of hands. There will also be musical events scheduled, a beach sports clinic and a luncheon.
