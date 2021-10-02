1921
OCT. 4 – M.B. Tally, superintendent of the Bee division of the Victoria County Fair, is busy making preparations for one of the best exhibits of that kind ever shown in Victoria County.
Fire Marshall Ike Cohen has had placed at the intersection of Main and Constitution Streets a large sign calling the public’s attention to the fact that Sunday, October 9, is Fire Prevention Day. The sign is a large one and is stretched from the telephone pole on Levy’s corner to the pole on the Victoria National Bank corner.
OCT. 9 – The local organization of the Daughters of the Republic have had the historic Memorial Square, located near the Central High School, cleaned off, and the square now presents a vastly different and much prettier appearance than it did several weeks ago. The square is being beautified and put in shape for the exercises that are to be held there on Armistice Day, November 11, when the flag pole, which graces the center of the square, will be dedicated to the Leon A. Zear Post No. 166, American Legion.
1946
OCT. 3 – The Mexican Inn, 110 West Santa Rosa St., today was closed for remodeling, and will reopen after a few days under the name of Oma’s Cafe, its new owners, Mr. and Mrs. O.O. Jenkins, announced. The establishment has been owned and operated as a Mexican restaurant for the past 13 years by David Perez.
Howard de Villeneuve will be presented the Eagle Award, highest honor bestowed in scouting, tonight at the quarterly Court of Honor for the Boy Scouts of the Victoria area.
Deposits at Victoria’s two banking institutions continue to climb and set new records.
Carl Hooper doing sports on the Daily Texan at the University of Texas, where he is enrolled.
OCT. 8 – The main topic of consideration at Monday night’s five-hour city council meeting was parking meters, though the council closed its meeting at 12:30 a.m. without taking any action on the meters.
At the annual meeting of the Victoria County Tuberculosis Association it was voted to use $1,200 of its funds for building and equipping three Burr cottages. These cottages are to be placed throughout Victoria County to isolate tuberculosis patients who cannot be admitted to the State Sanitorium due to the fact that they are in the advanced stages.
1971
OCT. 5 – A prominent Victoria attorney and civic leader, Frank G. Guittard, 63, longtime member and former chairman of the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, died Monday at his residence following a sudden illness. Rev. James Adams will officiate at funeral services from First Baptist Church.
A probing look to see if the Bloomington Independent School District has pursued every avenue it could for full desegregation was taken by members of the district’s board of directors at a meeting Monday.
More cutbacks in mail service were announced Monday by the Victoria Post Office.
OCT. 7 – Victoria Planning Commission approved the first proposed subdivision with rear alleys in approximately a dozen years Wednesday, granting a variance from the subdivision ordinance to developers of Castle Hills West on a 4-3 vote.
New officers of the American Business Women’s Association were installed at a dinner meeting held at Luby’s. Mrs. Sadie Hobbs is president.
1996
OCT. 3 – Southern Pacific railroad will no longer switch trains carrying hazardous materials inside Victoria’s city limits, Railroad Commissioner Carole Keeton Rylander said during a visit to Victoria Wednesday. The decision to move the train-switching points outside the city was one of many to which Southern Pacific and the city agreed after seeing the results of a five-state railroad safety inspection. The inspection was sparked after four railroad cars loaded with chlorine derailed in a Victoria switching yard not far from Patti Welder Junior High on March 3, 1995.
OCT. 6 – The Victoria Kings won a football game Saturday without ever taking the field. The Mississippi Pride was unable to make the trip to Victoria and forfeited the scheduled NMLF Gulf Division game. The Kings improve to 6-5 on the season and 4-5 in Gulf Division play. The Pride falls to 4-5 in the Gulf Division. The Kings are scheduled to play the Carrollton Jaguars next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Patti Welder Stadium.
