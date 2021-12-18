1921
DEC. 19 – Misses Vesta and Clem Christman left for their homes in Blum, Texas, to spend the Christmas holidays with relatives and friends who reside in that city. Miss Carrie Williamson left for her home in Cushing, Texas, and Miss Hazel Oatman left for her home in Llano. All four of these young ladies are teachers at Patti Welder High School, and reside at the Griffin home.
J.W. Henderson, Jr., who holds a responsible position aboard a steamer owned by a well-known steamship company, is in the city visiting with his parents while the ship he is employed aboard is docked at the port of Galveston.
DEC. 22 – Fred Icke is showing a cluster of three oranges which grew on a tree in his yard in the northeastern portion of the city. The largest orange measured 11 inches in circumference, while the other two measured 10 1/2 inches each. The weight of the cluster was three pounds.
Miss Irma Fowler, who is taking a special course in the State University at Austin, returned home Wednesday to spend the holidays with family and friends.
1946
DEC. 20 – Mrs. T.F. Meyer with a backyard full of the most beautiful poinsettias, many of the double, in the city. She resides at 303 East Santa Rosa Street.
More than 200 persons enjoyed the Lions Club Christmas party at the Victoria Country Club. Frank Guittard was master of ceremonies. A.R. Harrison led the group in singing Christmas songs.
DEC. 23 – Ben Frank Skinner and his new bride dropping in from Hollywood, Calif., for a holiday visit.
Harry Alexander and Mrs. Santa Claus just about the busiest two people in town nowadays. Santa’s big show comes off tomorrow at DeLeon Plaza, when the Lions entertain the small children of the county.
Place your order now for Christmas egg nog mix, at Rigby’s Ice Cream, phone 1136.
1971
DEC. 21 – City Council Monday approved a city-wide, coordinated traffic signalization program which, if state and federal approval is granted, could be accomplished at no cost to the city except for preparation of plans. Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. said that, while a situation in the recently annexed Highland Estates Subdivision brought the matter into immediate focus, it was intended for application throughout the city and intended to “stop the proliferation of poles” on the public landscape.
DEC. 24 – The Rev. Dr. John H. Newton, who has served as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Victoria for the past 24 years, has announced that he has resigned his post effective Jan. 1. The Rev. Dr. Newton said he and Mrs. Newton plan to continue to reside in Victoria, “near my many friends of all creeds, colors and races, and will continue to meet their needs at any time.”
Patricia Martin no longer in doubt about the condition of the white mouse she received as a gift, since she now has six mice.
Now open, Automatic Car Wash. Your choice, brush or self service. Try us. We wash them good. Located next to Shipley’s Donuts, 1713 Houston Highway.
1996
DEC. 21 – Two Victoria youngsters found out Friday that good deeds really do pay off. Nine-year-old Rigoberto Villarreal and his older brother, Ricky Lozano, 11, each were presented a Huffy bicycle at Dudley Global Technology Magnet School by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Annie Ramos and Victoria businessman Joe Aguillon, owner of Aguillon Backhoe Services of Bloomington. Third-grader Rigoberto and fifth-grader Ricky had already been treated to a pizza party, along with their classmates, for returning a wallet with $670 in it on Oct. 10 to its rightful owner.
DEC. 25 – The Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce has signed its 300th member, making it the largest chamber per capita in the state. “This milestone has been reached by the efforts of an aggressive board of directors, successful membership campaigns, offering a good listing for member services and a very aggressive chamber staff,” said Bob Harbers, chamber president. The 300th member to join was Ranger Gate Co., a local manufacturing firm owned by the David and James Jahn family. The company makes galvanized pipe gates, panels, bunk feeders and hay rings. It employs 20 people.
