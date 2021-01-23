1921
JAN. 24 – The new fire alarm horn of the Victoria Fire Department was taken to Cuero yesterday afternoon and was tested out today. It will be brought back to this city and tested here, and installed the latter part of the week.
B.C. Sasse returned yesterday from a trip to Palm Beach, Fla., where he went to attend a convention of agents of the Union Central Life Insurance Co. A trip to Cuba was one of the features of the convention.
JAN. 30 – The Santa Claus No. 2, a second test well of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Co., was visited by a large number of Victorians yesterday afternoon. The well is being drilled near Dernal, about nine miles from this city and is on a good gravel road.
T.A. Baldwin of Inez was named a director of the Texas Farm Bureau Federation at its first convention held in Dallas.
A community literacy society was organized last Friday night at the William A. Wood School. A large crowd was present for the organization of the society and the first question debated and discussed was, “Resolved, that the open shop is of more benefit to the country at large than the closed shop.”
1946
JAN. 25 – The Victoria Ministerial Alliance, leading opponent to the construction of an incinerator at the old dumping ground site adjacent to Evergreen Cemetery, met in called session Thursday to discuss the Monday night action of the City Council in voting to erect the structure at the old location, and issued a prepared statement. Stating that they were “heartily in agreement with the ministerial alliance and other representative citizens in hoping that the city council would decide to remove the city dumping grounds and incinerator now adjacent to the cemetery,” the officers of the Evergreen Cemetery Association Thursday handed in their resignation to the city.
JAN. 28 – Entering the field of business with many other World War II veterans will be Earnest Yamin who will open his food store at 101 North Moody Street on February 1. “There will be a complete line of the best fresh meat, fruits and vegetables in addition to a complete supply of groceries,” says Yamin.
Russell Stallings of Levy’s in New York on merchandising tour, witnessed the victory parade of the 82nd Airborne Division recently. One of the greatest crowds in the city’s history saw the display, he said.
1971
JAN. 26 – A new business-like approach to expanding cotton markets through research and promotion has been launched by the industry, growers were told Monday at the annual meeting of the South Texas Cotton and Grain Association at Holiday Inn.
An early morning fire gutted Thompson’s Econ-O-Wash Monday in Bloomington, with damages estimated at between $8,000 and $10,000 by Fire Chief Eddie Kocian of the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department.
JAN. 29 – Victoria needs a mobile home park ordinance, members of the Victoria Planning Commission agreed Thursday, but that was about the only point they agreed on during a special work session called by Chairman Harold Leon.
Frank Barnett, who retired on Jan. 1 as county commissioner of Precinct 4 after being defeated in the May Democratic primary election, has been appointed manager of the Victoria County Airport by the Airport Commission.
1996
JAN. 27 – A citizens’ committee will try over the next three months to determine whether classrooms and other school buildings need to be added or renovated at any of the Victoria school district’s campuses and complexes. Superintendent Bob Brezina Friday said the reason for organizing a citizens’ committee is to verify and identify the disrepair and needs of campuses in the district. He said that traditionally, the first place to cut spending during the budget process is capital outlay, and that pays for the district’s building repair and upkeep. But for numerous years repairs went by the wayside to keep taxes down. Brezina said it’s now a necessity to renovate, and possibly expand, facilities in the district.
JAN. 30 – For Miss Victoria, the crown of education is Catholic schools. Jill Schlein spoke to Nazareth Academy students Monday morning to convey that message, and try to help students realize the excellence of Catholic schools. Schlein’s address to the students was just one of numerous events and activities planned this week to celebrate national Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 28-Feb. 3) in the 10-county area of the Diocese of Victoria.
