1921
NOV. 7 – The ten dollar bill prize, given by Dr. J.H. Tolson of this city for the best bushel of peanuts on exhibition in the second annual Victoria County Fair, was awarded to F.C. Schaefer of this city, who grew the peanuts on his place below the ice plant.
Mr. and Mrs. Jules C. Levy left yesterday afternoon on a visit to Chicago, St. Louis and other cities.
Judge R.L. Daniel went to Port Lavaca this morning to assume the duties of the office of district attorney, to which he was recently appointed by Governor Pat M. Neff.
NOV. 10 – The latest innovation in the cold storage line for Victoria is a meat curing plant located at the Victoria Electric & Ice Co. plant. The curing plant is established by home people who say they will be equipped to handle most any number of hogs that may be brought to them. The personnel of the company is R.E. Bryant and C.F. Timmerman, both of Victoria.
A Founders Day program was given this morning in the auditorium of Nazareth Academy under supervision of a committee of Rotarians. Annie Treadaway gave a reading on “Stephen F. Austin,” and Dorothy Pickering gave a poem, “Texas Star.”
1946
NOV. 8 – The Victoria County Commissioners Court Tuesday will receive a petition asking for an election on the proposition of creating a county-wide navigation district. Although every qualified voter in the county has not had the opportunity to sign the petition, E.L. Atzenhoffer, chairman of the committee, said that the papers have been given wide circulation and will contain several thousand names when the court receives it.
The Mozart Music Club met in the music room at Mitchell School with the president, Charles Felger, presiding. The life of Mozart was the theme of the program.
NOV. 11 – Nearly 200 Victorians registered their names and addresses and many requested demonstrations of the Ercoupe, latest model of which is on display by the Zim-Tim Sky Ranch at the Abshier show room, corner of Moody and North Streets all this week. The Ercoupe, which, according to all who have piloted it, is “as simple as driving an automobile,” was brought here Saturday by Zim-Tim, dealers for the Victoria area. The plane was towed, with motorcycle police escort, from the Sky Ranch to the show room, where it has been completely reassembled for inspection by the public.
1971
NOV. 9 – Robin Elsik and Rawley Dietzel were presented gold star awards at Victoria County 4-H Achievement Program Monday night at Crain Intermediate Auditorium. Miss Elsik and Dietzel were also presented with the Farm Bureau award, Central Power & Light award, and I-Dare-You book. Guest speaker for the event was State Rep. Joe Wyatt of Bloomington.
Miss Maxine La Verne Haywood, Victoria teacher who was nominated by the local Republican Women’s Club for the annual Tops ‘N Texas award, has been named one of the three runners-up for the state-wide award.
NOV. 13 – It was an interesting sight at Victoria Community Center Friday as preparations got under way for the first annual Victoria Jaycee Auto Show. Al Bomba, coordinator of the show, said “almost a half-million dollars” in new, antique, custom and other automobiles and cycles have been gathered for the show.
1996
NOV. 10 – Victoria College Vocational Nursing Coordinator Marilyn Powell received the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition Award from the Victoria Northside Rotary during its fourth annual Outstanding Nursing Recognition Awards Program. The award recognizes Powell’s contributions to Victoria College’s Vocation Nursing Program and her community involvement. It was established in 1847 in honor of Rotary founder Paul Harris and is given to local, national and world leaders who demonstrate the goals of the Rotary Foundation. Powell has been an employee of Victoria College for 26 years. She was instrumental in organizing the Rotary’s Nursing Recognition and Scholarship Awards Program.
NOV. 12 – Victoria has two of the best-run hospitals in the U.S., according to the nation’s largest surveyor of health care facilities. In recent inspections by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, an independent group, Columbia DeTar Hospital scored a perfect 100 points and Citizens Medical Center earned a near-flawless 98. “We can say, factually, that we’re as good as any hospital in the United States,” DeTar Administrator Bill Blanchard said. “It means you can stay home in Victoria and have just as good of a chance of receiving quality care as you can anywhere in the country.” Joint Commission survey teams spent three days at both facilities, interviewing patients and staff and reviewing documents, before giving each hospital the commission’s highest ranking, accreditation with commendation.
