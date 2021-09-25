1921
SEPT. 26 – Tax Collector Edwin W. Klein reported this morning that 1,529 motor vehicles had been registered in Victoria County to date.
R.A McElroy, of the Inez community, sold a three months old registered Duroc male pig, weighing 90 pounds, last Saturday to Louis Herbolt, one of Victoria’s progressive farmers.
John W. Henderson, Jr., has returned to his home in this city after an extended sea voyage to Holland and other European countries. The young man was an engineer aboard a steam vessel and came home when his boat docked at Galveston.
SEPT. 29 – The vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church has invited Rev. D.A. Sanford to take full charge of the parish for the present, as a priest of the church.
Mrs. L.A. Fritz has received a clipping from a Denver, Colo., paper, in which appears an account of a disastrous fire which destroyed the Arapahoe Market. Among persons carried to safety by firemen were William “Bill” Sitterle and his wife, Anna, sister of Robert Fay, proprietor of the market. Mr. and Mrs. Sitterle formerly resided in this city and are related to Mrs. Fritz.
1946
SEPT. 27 – A Missouri Pacific lines freight train rushing ballast to a washout along the track south of here had several cars derailed between Placedo and Bloomington early today, L.F. Tankersley, Victoria agent, reported. No one was hurt.
The new 5-cent air mail stamps are now on sale at the Victoria Post Office but their use will not be legal until October 1, when the reduction in the rate becomes effective. Those having any old 8-cent or 6-cent stamps can exchange them for the new stamps, which, however, are only for domestic use, including letters for members of the American armed forces overseas.
SEPT. 30 – J.V. Rowan, San Antonio oil operator, recalling the time four years ago when he got Postmaster Leopold Morris out of bed at midnight to get two duck stamps and then getting to Port O’Connor and discovering he had left his shotgun at home.
1971
SEPT. 28 – Civil Defense Director George Filley of Victoria was chosen president-elect of the Texas Gulf Coast Civil Defense Association during the organization’s 1971 annual conference in Texas City.
The 1972 line of Chrysler-Plymouth automobiles goes on sale in Victoria Tuesday at Schoener Motors, 1520 Houston Highway.
“Evel Knievel” with George Hamilton and Sue Lyon at the Playhouse Cinema.
OCT. 1 – A building program for a proposed new public library for Victoria County was approved Thursday by the Victoria Bronte Public Library advisory board of trustees.
Marcus Wilden Sr. worked 40 years and one day for Southern Pacific Transportation Co., and then retired. The retirement came officially at 3 p.m. Thursday, when he walked into the second floor offices of SP Agent W.E. Tschirhart in the old depot on Santa Rosa Street to receive congratulations and best wishes from more than 30 friends and fellow workers.
1996
SEPT. 29 – A Victoria County sheriff’s deputy suffered a broken nose Saturday afternoon after he was assaulted by an inmate. The deputy was taking the Victoria County Jail inmate to the visiting area about 4:30 p.m. The inmate then hit the deputy for an unknown reason, Sheriff Mike Ratcliff said. Other sheriff’s department employees took the deputy to Citizens Medical Center for treatment, Ratcliff said. Ratcliff said charges against the inmate would be forthcoming. He wouldn’t release the names of the guard or the inmate Saturday.
The insurance agency owned by Vick and Greg Haynes has been designated a Premier Service Agency by Allstate Insurance Co. Vick Haynes started the agency in 1954 and his son Greg joined him in 1990. They have won several local and national awards. Greg Haynes was named a Chairman’s Award winner in 1993.
OCT. 2 – Thirteen people have applied for the principal’s job at Stroman High School, a school district official said Tuesday. Billy Nichols, the school district’s director of personnel, said mailed applications postmarked no later than the Sept. 30 deadline also will be considered. Annette Scott, Stroman’s principal for the past seven years, resigned and will leave her post when school breaks for the Christmas holidays.
