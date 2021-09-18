1921
SEPT. 22 – The butcher market of H.W. Schlein, 207 1/2 S. Main St., was entered and burglarized the early part of the week. S.H. Smith’s restaurant is in the same building, but only a small amount of cash was believed taken.
Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Owens returned Tuesday night from a week’s visit in Fort Worth and Brownwood. Mr. Owens states that they passed through some awful devastated country as a result of the late floods. In some sections, he said railroad trackage was turned bottom side up for a mile or so.
The appearance of the Public Square is being greatly improved by the simple process of cutting weeds and grass.
SEPT. 25 – Origin of the Victoria County Fair dates back to 1911 or 1912, when the first corn show was held and managed by J.H. Fleming. The following year another was held under the management of Fleming and John Land, then secretary of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Theo Buhler Saturday celebrated the anniversary of her natal day at her home in this city, with all of her children, six sons and one daughter, present to assist in the celebration.
Allan Clark Shields left this afternoon for Galveston, Texas, to enter the Medical Branch of the University of Texas.
1946
SEPT. 19 – Victoria was one step nearer being connected by water with the intracoastal canal today after the board of directors of the chamber of commerce unanimously decided to begin circulating a petition for signatures that would ask the county commissioners’ court for authority to create a navigation district. A special canal committee is headed by W.H. Smith.
SEPT. 21 – The Victoria Stingarees have been playing under this odd sobriquet for 20 years. In 1926, school officials decided the athletic team representing the school should have a nickname. A contest was arranged among the students and a prize of a season’s tickets to all the football games was offered to the winner. From the hundreds of entries, the judges selected the name submitted by Dorothy Heinke, a senior. Miss Heinke is now Mrs. Jack Coffey and she resides at 208 East Stayton Avenue.
The latest addition to Victoria’s line of automobile services is the announcement by G. H. McNeil of the opening of the Victoria Radiator Works at 301 E. Goodwin Ave.
1971
SEPT. 20 – Victorians turned on heaters and reached for coats Sunday as the season’s first cool spell dropped the mercury to 59 degrees.
Sun Valley Ranch presents Mel Tillis and Junior Samples. Mel Tillis does it all. He’s a brilliant songwriter, fantastically good singer and one of the funniest men in country music. Junior Samples is star of “Hee Haw” and brings a refreshing brand of down to earth country humor. $4 per person, advance reservations; $5 at the door.
SEPT. 24 – “We’re selling 75 per cent more insect repellant than ever before,” M.F. Spiegelhauer of Town Country Model Market said Thursday. The only trouble is, we’ve got about 750,000 more mosquitoes than we ever had before. It’s a combination of Christmas, Fourth of July and sundown on Yom Kippur all rolled into one for them. They’re having a feast.
A motion to provide a conversational Spanish class for members of Victoria Police Department and any other interested law enforcement officers of the local Council of Governments was killed by the board of VISD.
1996
SEPT. 23 – Mel Damodaran, a professor of computer science and math at the University of Houston-Victoria, wrote a report titled “A High Quality SEPG: Key to Success in Process Improvement.” The article will be presented this month at the International Association for Computer Information Systems 1996 Conference in Las Vegas.
Port Lavaca realtor Russell Cain was elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Gulf Bend Center. Cain, who has represented Calhoun County on the board for 10 years, is active in the Grace Episcopal Church, Port Lavaca Rotary Club; president, Port Lavaca Main Street; Port Lavaca Theater; Board of Realtors and American Cancer Society.
SEPT. 25 – Victoria should consider opening its park system to such commercial ventures as vending machines, restaurants and water parks to increase tourism and income, a council member said Tuesday. Mayor Pro Tem Taylor Starkey also said Riverside Park would be the most logical location for many of the businesses, but he added they could also be built at any of the city’s high-traffic parks. “I don’t want to ruin the beauty of Riverside,” he said. “But I think we can enhance the park with things like restaurants.” He said he would like the Parks and Recreation Commission to look over his proposal and make recommendations. Starkey also got the informal approval of the council to consider the idea at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.