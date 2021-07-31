1921
AUG. 1 – Miss Blanche Crutsinger, county superintendent of public instruction, has gone into the book business. She was faced with a problem that has confronted nearly every county superintendent, that of finding a suitable place to store the new books. Several big boxes arrived at the courthouse last week, and she has been busy unpacking them and checking the contents.
Nearly one hundred members of the Victoria Fire Department and their guests, Mayor Silvan S. Sitterle, City Marshal D.C. Holzheuser, and several members of the City Council, attended the big barbecue held on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Rio Vista Park.
AUG. 4 – So far it appears that the Victoria fair directors have failed to arrange a program for horse racing — which is the spice of all fairs. There is a sufficiency of local horses to have two races each day during the fair, and it would prove to be the biggest drawing card of all.
Ed Gaugler purchased a complete outfit for his new laundry, which is now under construction near his home. It will be known as Sunshine Laundry.
J.D. Mitchell Sr. left yesterday afternoon for Marlin, where he will spend several weeks taking a good rest.
1946
AUG. 2 – Further steps had been taken today by the Victoria Concert Association toward arranging a fall and winter series of concerts. Mrs. Rubin Frels said, “This experimental concert series will test the desire of citizens of Victoria to keep abreast of other cities providing high grade entertainment as a community project. The success of this undertaking will depend upon the cooperation of every group and individual in Victoria.” Mayor Ben T. Jordan said, “I am glad to see the community planning such fine cultural projects and wish the association every success.”
AUG. 5 – Veterans of both World War I and World War II are invited to be guests of the Victoria Junior Chamber of Commerce at a mammoth barbecue to be given August 14 — VJ Day anniversary.
According to Aubrey L. Breed, administrative officer of the Victoria County A.C.A., Tom Wortham, contractor, has arrived in Victoria to begin spreading limestone. The cost of this material will be approximately $4.65 per ton spread on the land. The A.A.A. payment is $3 per ton, leaving a balance of $1.65 to be paid by the producer.
1971
AUG. 3 – Victoria city council passed on second reading Monday its ordinance regulating mobile homes and parks, refusing to budge on the matter of “tie-downs.” Council heard once again from mobile park owners that tie-downs are impractical, but council, with Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. taking the lead, insisted that the provision remain in the ordinance to protect mobile homes themselves and other property from wind damages.
At the request of Councilman John Stockbauer, an ordinance calling for a standard street width of 36 feet in residential areas was introduced, but the motion died for lack of a second.
AUG. 7 – Kathy Sutter, 12-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.B. Sutter of 303 Milton, was named Miss Recreation of 1971 during an awards program at the Community Center climaxing the city’s summer recreation program.
Jimmy Traber has been appointed to a South Texas Chamber of Commerce committee that will give close scrutiny this month to tax and appropriations patterns in the region.
Herb Heller reporting that the bullfrogs south of Inez are starting to sprout wings.
1996
AUG. 3 – The teachers in Meyersville must be doing something right. For the third year in a row, the school has been named tops in the state by the Texas Education Association. “We’ll shoot for four in a row now,” Superintendent Laura Whitson said Friday about TEA’s “exemplary” rating. Whitson is quick to point out it’s not only the teachers who deserve credit. She said the 150 students, their parents, as well as the teachers, administration and school board work together to excel. “It’s a group effort. It has to be to succeed,” she said.
AUG. 6 – Plans to hire an engineer to begin the process of switching Victoria’s water supply from wells to the Guadalupe River will go before City Council at 5 p.m. today. A selection committee has chosen Camp Dresser and McKee to begin the initial work, which will cost taxpayers about $300,000. Jerry James, the city’s water director, said the company will select a site for a new $20 million plant to treat the water from the Guadalupe. The company will also select a site for a 10-acre reservoir that will hold enough water to supply the city’s needs for up to a month.
