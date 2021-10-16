1921
OCT. 19 – County Agent J.W. Jowers made a business trip Tuesday to Mission Valley. Mr. Jowers was acting in official capacity in laying off and platting some terrace work on the Adolph Adickes farm.
Contract for the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church was awarded to Eugene Tuttle, well known local contractor. The rectory will be a brick structure and will be erected on the corner of Main and Convent Streets. The contract calls for a $10,000 building. John H. Clegg, Frank H. Crain, A.F. Knowland and E.E. Pickering are the trustees of St. Mary’s Church.
OCT. 23 – During the past week 319 visitors have registered at the Public Rest Room on East Santa Rosa Street. Miss Mary Hathaway reported that the country people are beginning to find their way to the new location of the rest room and are flocking to it, especially on Saturdays.
O.R. Lott, local contractor and carpenter, has invented an adjustable folding ironing board and has applied for a patent on his invention.
1946
OCT. 17 – The Victoria City Council today authorized Mayor Ben T. Jordan to order 402 parking meters to be installed in the downtown shopping area.
Two hundred reserved chairs, 300 general admission tickets and a large number of children’s ducats for the Victoria-El Campo game at El Campo Friday night went on sale this morning at the Manhattan Cafe and Krueger’s Restaurant, G.V. Pritchard, business manager of the schools, has announced. Reserved seats are $1.20 and general admission is 60 cents. The train chartered by the Jaycees departs from the Southern Pacific station at 6:30. Jaycee officials are expecting as many as 500 to ride the special. Among the passengers will be the entire band and baton corps.
Albert Hanson, rural mail carrier to the San Antonio River communities, having a difficult time making his route now with several bridges out.
OCT. 21 – Marvin L. Adcock, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Adcock of Victoria, is in Kansas City, Mo., today to receive the “American Farmer Degree,” highest honor to be awarded to Future Farmers of America. The Victoria youth is among 19 Texas boys to be selected for the award out of 178 throughout the nation.
1971
OCT. 18 – Average rainfall through October 31 is 21.23 inches. The area, in the grip of a severe drought for about the first half of the year, now has officially recorded a total of 31.41 inches for the year.
Numerous items of welding equipment were taken in a burglary at Welders Equipment Co., 203 N. Ben Jordan, between Friday evening and Sunday morning. Police said a chain link fence was cut to enter the property, and some tin was cut back from a sliding door to gain entrance to the building.
OCT. 20 – Dennis Brown, biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, advises that permits will be issued to area landowners for special deer hunts to cut the growing doe population. Landowners may obtain any number of permits they may desire, to cut back the over-population of does on their land.
Capt. Kenneth Rosenquest of the Victoria Police Department presented a program on “Drugs” to the Victoria Greeting Club at the Captain’s Table.
1996
OCT. 20 – The Victoria High Stingarees finished sixth out of 16 teams Saturday in the CCISD Fall Classic at the King’s Crossing and Padre Isles golf courses. San Antonio MacArthur won the tournament with a 323-322 — 645 and Converse Judson was second with a 326-328 — 654. Victoria High finished with a 338-343 — 681. Leading Victoria High was Weston Bingham with an 82-83 — 165 and Cory Manning with an 87-78 — 165. Matt Westbrook (89-90 — 179) and Michael Trahan (97-100 — 197) rounded out Victoria High’s scores.
OCT. 22 – The space-starved Victoria City-County Health Department may soon have a new home, county officials announced Monday. The prospect of purchasing the former Handy Andy supermarket on North Navarro Street to house the agency looks promising, said county leaders and those involved with the negotiations. “It looks favorable,” said County Judge Helen Walker. The 50,000-square-foot building, located on six acres with a massive parking lot, is owned by a family-held trust administered by a Houston bank, said Lee Swearingen, a real estate agent with the Ron Brown Company. Though the trust has received another offer for the building, Swearingen said “the sellers would prefer to sell it to Victoria County.” He would not disclose the asking price, but said the county would “probably own it before the end of the year” if a deal is made. No one doubts the need for space at the health department, located in a 100-year-old transformed funeral home on West River Street.
