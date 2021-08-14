1921
AUG. 15 – H.G. Bolton, state fire insurance inspector out of the State Fire Marshal’s office at Austin, was a visitor in the city this morning and took occasion to make a general investigation of conditions in and around the city. Mr. Bolton was accompanied in his inspection trip by Ike Cohen, city fire marshal, and after completion of the trip expressed himself as being highly pleased with conditions as he found them.
Showing at the Queen Theatre, Mary Pickford in “Through the Back Door.”
AUG. 18 – Joseph and Joshua Bianchi left today for an extended visit with friends and relatives in Comfort, Kerrville, Boerne and San Angelo.
The departure of Rev. C. Herbert Reese was marked by the gathering of many of his friends at the Southern Pacific depot to say goodbye to him.
The re-appearance of the nine-cent loaf of bread in Victoria has tended to make it appear that the downward tendency has not stopped.
1946
AUG. 16 – Victoria city officials today were giving further consideration to the possibilities of acquiring for use as a municipal airport either Foster or Aloe Field.
Under a formula unanimously adopted by the Board of Education, every teacher in the Victoria Independent School District will be placed on an increased salary. All teachers in the system, with the exception of Gross School, having bachelor’s degree have a base salary of $1,800, and as much as ten years’ experience is recognized at $25 per year.
AUG. 19 – Mrs. Robert McGaw doing a fine job of filling in at the organ for Grady Hollingsworth at the First Presbyterian Church during vacation time. And Miss Billie Louree Edgar and Alvin Everton providing special music at the same church with a duet.
Manager James Loyd’s battling Buds earned the right to meet the Edna Pipeliners for the championship of the Guadalupe Valley League here Sunday afternoon when they blasted the hapless Yoakum Tanners, 14 to 2, to grab second half honors.
1971
AUG. 17 – Miss Victoria of 1971 will be crowned Tuesday night from among 41 local lovelies competing in a contest sponsored by the Victoria Exchange Club.
The Rev. Clarence Leopold will leave St. Mary’s Church as pastor effective Sept. 1 to teach in the graduate school at the University of Texas and study toward his doctorate. He will be replaced by the Rev. Roy Rihn, pastor of St. Patrick’s Church in Bloomington.
AUG. 20 – The board of trustees of VISD discussed with Wayne J. Holland, engineer, an objection to material being used in air-conditioning the schools. The objection was raised by a Victoria resident who said, according to Supt. C.O. Chandler, that fiberglass ducts being used in place of galvanized steel create a health hazard.
Male students in Victoria got a slight concession on hairstyles that will be permitted in classes during the coming year, when officials revamped the code to permit longer hair. The longer hair, however, is in the area of the ears.
1996
AUG. 18 – Spurred by the electronic beat pulsing over the sound system at Tejano Country, club-goers crowd onto the dance floor on a Saturday night to do the Macarena, this summer’s huge novelty dance hit. More than 100 dancers form lines beneath flashing light to do the catchy number, egged on by disc jockey Sammy “The Iceman.” The much-requested song is played at least twice a night, he said. Club manager Rico Aguilar describes the Macarena as a country line dance with a disco beat. Its simple moves account for its popularity, he said.
AUG. 21 – This week’s relatively cool temperatures brought more than one kind of relief to Victoria residents. In addition to a refreshing break from the summer swelter, they also triggered lower prices at some gas pumps. At two stores on East Rio Grande Street, regular unleaded sold Tuesday for 88.9 cents a gallon — 14 cents lower than the lowest prices elsewhere in the city and just a fraction of a penny higher than Monday’s 88-degree temperature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.