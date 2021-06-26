1921
JUNE 29 – Willie Oster, an employee of Montag Grocery, had the misfortune to break his arm yesterday when he was “kicked” by a Ford delivery truck he was attempting to crank.
Robert B. Bledsoe, proprietor of the now famous Bob’s Smoke House, is exhibiting to his many friends a fine gift, presented to him by his friend, Tom Munford of Uniontown, Ala. The gift is a young pointer pup, a pretty little dog, and Bledsoe is quite proud of him and intends to raise him and make a good bird dog out of him.
JULY 3 – F.D. Parnell, with the advisory division of the U.S. Bureau of Entomology, has invited all farmers who are interested in poisoning cotton by the use of calcium arsenate for the control of the boll weevil to meet with him at the office of the Chamber of Commerce.
Warner’s rust-proof corsets — guaranteed not to rust, break or tear. For sale by A. & S. Levy.
1946
JUNE 28 – Seventy-four sons of Victoria County made the supreme sacrifice for the principles of democracy as members of the United States Army, according to an Honor List just published by the War Department. Navy and Marine Corps casualties are not included.
J.V. Sims, member of the Kansas City Fire Department, after visiting Victoria two days, regretfully leaving for Corpus Christi with “This is the nicest town I have seen in Texas.”
JUNE 30 – At least four Victorians were among the 9,800 “top cream” veterans of World War II nominated by President Truman as permanent officers in the Regular Army. The quartet included Lt. Col. William Eckles, whose permanent rank will be captain; Major W.E. Reichmuth Jr., new rank, first lieutenant; Major Paul J. Imig, new rank, first lieutenant; and Major Donald V. Smart, new rank, first lieutenant.
Friends of A.L. Smith, who recently retired after 19 years as an operator at the Victoria Central Power and Light plant, continue to hear accounts of his fishing activities to make them envious.
1971
JUNE 27 – Everything is shaping up to select “the fastest armadillo in the world” in Victoria July 30-Aug.1 during the first annual Armadillo Confab and Exposition, according to Fred Armstrong, festival chairman. There is also going to be a $25 award for the prettiest armadillo.
JULY 2 – A “Postal Service” ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Main Post Office marking the beginning of the new U.S. Postal Service, an independent establishment of the government formed to meet the changing needs in postal service. Postmaster L.H. Gisler noted that the U.S. Postal Service “came into being to meet a changing and fast growing society.” It replaced the U.S. Post Office Department, which has served the American people for nearly 200 years.
1996
JUNE 30 – Robert Wade Swanson of Boy Scout Troop 368, a Victoria High School sophomore, received his Eagle Scout Award, the highest honor in scouting, at a ceremony at John Wesley United Methodist Church. He joined Troop 368 in August 1992 and has earned 21 merit badges for the Eagle Scout award plus 13 other badges. He also has earned the God and Country Arrow, Order of the Arrow, O.A. Brotherhood, BSA 50-Miler, Snorkeling, Mile Swim, Lifeguard, World Conservation and Paul Bunyan Woodsman. He has held various troop leadership positions. Swanson’s Eagle Scout project was constructing six dog houses and six portable canopies of the Six Flags Humane Society. Robert is the son of Jack and Becky Swanson.
JULY 1 – For 15 Thanksgivings, Leo Anderson fed all who came to his restaurant all they could eat — and arranged home-delivery for those who couldn’t make it. And this year will be no different. Except that Leo won’t be there. Friends of Anderson, who drowned on May 18 while fishing near Port O’Connor, say they’ll carry on the tradition he started with a simple meal for his employees, and which has grown into an event that brings all of Victoria together as a family. “Plans are on for Thanksgiving,” said Don Hubbell, manager of Leo’s Feed Lot. “We are doing it as per Leo’s wishes. He always wished that his dinner would go on, no matter what. We are continuing business as usual. Except we’re one man short.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.