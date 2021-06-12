1921
JUNE 15 – The members of the Girls’ Friendly Society, who have been on a 10-day house party at “Kobanato,” the summer home of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. McDowell, will return to their homes in this city tomorrow afternoon.
City Marshall D.C. Holzheuser has notified property owners that they must cut the weeds in their ditches and gutters and on vacant lots, as “recent rains have caused grass and weeds to grow fast and they must be cut before they attain rank growth.”
JUNE 18 – Frank Welder, Charles Wroten and M.D. Stoner were exhibiting a half grown timber wolf at the baseball game yesterday afternoon and the animal created a great deal of attention. The three young men captured the wolf on the Welder ranch near Magnolia Beach by running him down on horses and roping him.
Leopold Morris left Monday afternoon for Houston on a short business visit in connection with his duties as field manager of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Co.
1946
JUNE 14 – The Rev. Lawrence Etschenburg, for 41 years pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, died suddenly this morning in San Antonio, where he had gone Monday to attend a priest’s retreat. He was 76 years old.
Cunningham Construction Co. of San Antonio was the low bidder on the new elementary school building and they were awarded the contract yesterday by the Board of Trustees of VISD, according to William Offer, chairman of the board. The figure was $105,560. The new classroom building will be located across the street from Smith-Fischer Hall.
JUNE 19 – Redoubling its efforts to get jobs for ex-servicemen who have been drawing unemployment adjustment compensation, the U.S. Employment Service this week is shipping 200 local workers to a Wisconsin canning company, according to Roy McDonald, USES director. Approximately one-third of the workers are men who were drawing $20 a week from the government. About 100 are residents of Victoria proper and the others are from Jackson and Calhoun Counties.
Victoria fight fans tonight will be found glued to their radios (or their neighbor’s) as the “battle of the century” between Billy Conn, challenger, and Joe Louis, champion, gets under way in Yankee Stadium.
1971
JUNE 13 – Newest addition to the Victoria business skyline is Lack’s general office and warehouse at Ben Jordan and Port Lavaca Drive. The building contains more than 2 1/2 million cubic feet of storage space in the warehouse, which is as large as two football fields. Four railroad cars can be unloaded simultaneously, and loading and unloading space is provided for 11 trucks. The warehouse will serve 14 stores in nine cities.
JUNE 16 – A 44-year-old Bloomington rancher, farmer, and agricultural and civic leader, Guthrie J. Sklar, was appointed by County Judge William C. Sparks Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of the late Precinct 1 Commissioner Joe Stubbs, who died Saturday of a heart attack.
The Rev. Mac N. Turnage, former pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, is returning this month to the United States with his family after completing four years of work as a missionary in the Tokyo Union Church in Japan.
1996
JUNE 16 – An employee tried in vain to put out a fire that forced customers and staff from J.C. Penney in Victoria Mall Saturday afternoon. Hazel Grimes said she was “just doing her job” when she emptied two fire extinguishers and went for a third while trying to put out a blaze that sprung up in the store’s lingerie department at about 5 p.m. Saturday. Gene Geralde, 10, of Port Lavaca said he saw a boy and two girls between the ages of five and eight in the area just before he saw the fire. That’s when Grimes grabbed the fire extinguisher and tried to put the fire out with the help of Evelyn Gerealde and another customer. When the fire department arrived they found a rack of clothing on fire and put it out, an official said.
JUNE 17 – Patti Shafer of Patti Welder Middle School was named Region III Outstanding Assistant Principal, and was recognized last week at the Texas Association of Schools Principals Summer Workshop.
The Pilot Club presented Howell Middle School seventh-grade student Crystal Mueller with the Outstanding Girl Award. Mueller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Mueller, is active in basketball, student council, and is an officer in the National Junior Honor Society.
The Kiwanis Club presented Howell Middle School student Walon Woods the Outstanding Boy Award. Woods, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Woods, is active in Boy Scouts, baseball, and is president of the National Junior Honor Society.
