1921
SEPT. 6 – The Tri-County Teachers Institute of Jackson, Calhoun and Victoria Counties opened Monday morning at the courthouse with 231 members present. Professor C.L. Kuykendall was appointed chairman, and after a few remarks of instruction by County Superintendent Blanche Crutsinger, County Judge P.P. Putney delivered the opening address welcoming the teachers of the three counties to Victoria.
L.D. Kubecka returned to Houston this morning to resume his position with Armour and Company after a short vacation visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Kubecka of this city.
SEPT. 9 – Fall and football go hand in hand. The Patti Welder High School squad has already had two workouts this year since the starting of the school term. Coach J.J. Sasser is busy working with the boys and is developing a fast team out of the material he has on hand.
Overton Daniel and Hobby Abshier returned last night from Corpus Christi via automobile after spending a few days transacting business in that city. The young men reported that the roads between this city and Corpus Christi are in terrible shape.
1946
SEPT. 5 – The idea of Victoria being connected by water to the great Intracoastal Canal, which for more than a quarter of a century has hardly passed the talking stage, approached reality Wednesday when the canal committee of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted to proceed with the preparation of a petition asking an election for the purpose of creating a navigation district.
A delegation of between 15 and 20 Victorians, including Miss Patsy O’Sullivan, recently chosen as “Miss Victoria Air Queen,” will depart from Victoria early Saturday for Harlingen to attend the “Air Day for Texas” celebration.
SEPT. 10 – The city garbage pick-up system is showing continuous increase during the first month it functioned, a report from Alderman Micke Gruy revealed today.
Victoria shoppers and motorists, of whom 64.2 percent voted “yes” on the question of whether they wanted parking meters in the business district, will soon be given a chance to test the wisdom of their decision.
Joe Bianchi and Frank Fossati, two fishing cronies, are looking forward to making their second trip of the summer to Port O’Connor. “We go ‘fishing’ but all our fish are caught with the ‘silver’ hook,” Bianchi said.
1971
SEPT. 7 – Ben Riha of Victoria broke the only record which fell in the Port Lavaca Jaycees’ Fishing Festival which ended Monday. Riha’s 49-pound drum broke the nine-year record 48-pound drum set by L.E. Kolar of Point Comfort.
The time when school districts vied with each other to obtain new teachers may have come to a screeching halt as an ever increasing number of education majors are graduated from colleges and universities. The situation became evident during the past summer as Harry Uthoff, personnel director of VISD sifted through a pile of applications for the 89 positions open in the local system.
SEPT. 11 – Mrs. E.J. Etlinger Jr., safety committee chairman of the Luncheon Pilot Club, reminding all school age students to pick up their free safety reflector tapes for bicycles Saturday at Town Plaza Mall parking lot.
For the second straight season, the Victoria-Alice football game was postponed because of inclement weather and the threat of high water. Last season’s contest was postponed because of the threat of Hurricane Ella, while the rain from Hurricane Fern was the cause of this year’s postponement.
1996
SEPT. 7 – Too often, a young woman just released from the Victoria County Jail finds she has nowhere to turn. But that will soon change. A group of Victoria women who believe prayer can transform lives and who have put their faith into play visiting young women locked up in the jail, plans to establish a halfway house to ease their transition back into society. Perpetual Help Home is the brainchild of Sister Perpetua Hawes, Barbara Wilcox, Coreen Dum and Nancy Greer. “We want to provide a temporary haven where these women can stay for short durations while they deal with chemical and alcohol addictions and learn new parenting, communication and decision-making skills,” said Barbara Wilcox, the organization’s executive director.
SEPT. 8 – Tanks have been moving overland around the area and an aerial attack was launched in one county as war was waged against the invasion of army worms. The tanks were mounted on trucks and contained liquid Sevin XLR Plus. Because of the amount of acreage he had to cover, one Goliad County rancher found it more practical to hire a crop duster to apply chemical to his improved pastureland. Goliad County had a heavy infestation of fall army worms around July 4. The second infestation started around Aug. 26, according to Lawrence Wick, Goliad County extension agent. The worms eat the leaves off the grass, leaving only the stem, thus doing extensive damage to pastures if no control measures are taken.
