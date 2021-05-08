1921
MAY 10 – Charles L. Grunder, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and J.H. Stoltzfus, secretary, in company with Dr. Joe Hopkins, W.G. Cornett, Dr. J.H. Lander, members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and Col. J.E. Sullivan of the Houston Chronicle made a trip to Port Lavaca Saturday to look over the situation there and to collect all data and information relative to Port Lavaca’s importance as a pleasure resort and tourist city, as well as of commercial importance.
MAY 13 – R.A. McElroy, of Inez, was in this city last night. He is treasurer of the Victoria County Farm Bureau.
Frank Bettin is selling fresh field corn roasting ears this week. They were grown in Victoria and are the first on the market, as far as we know of in this section of the state.
The senior class of Patti Welder High School will present the annual class play, “At the End of the Rainbow,” Friday at the Hauschild Opera House.
1946
MAY 9 – Although you’re more likely to find what you’re looking for — or a reasonable facsimile thereof — when you go shopping today than you were a year or two ago, there are still a great many things hard to get, other than nylons, beer and men’s shorts. Perhaps the most scarce group of items, according to Victoria merchants, is the complete line of men’s clothing. Also, prices have advanced on available lingerie — the cheaper kind just isn’t to be found any more.
MAY 14 – All school picnics have been postponed or cancelled as a precautionary measure, Supt. J.H. Bankston said this afternoon when asked what action school officials were taking in view of the polio-like disease scare prevalent in South Texas. “And this is being done because of drinking conditions,” he said. Asked if the schools would close, Bankston said, “We will abide by what the health officials tell us.”
Though urged “not to get excited” about the “mystery malady” which has resulted in quarantine measures in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Rockport, Victorians were advised by City Health Officer Joseph V. Hopkins to clean up the city thoroughly. “We will spray the city garbage dump daily with DDT. Milk pasteurizers are being tested weekly. Cafes are under strict surveillance.”
1971
MAY 11 – Two Victoria High School students won awards over the past weekend at the Texas Industrial Arts Fair held in Austin. Brownell Parris won first place in electronics with his dual tape player and speaker. Gaylen Albrecht won second place in wood turning with his table lamp.
A bill by Sen. Bill Patman of Ganado to create an upper-level branch university in Victoria was sent to a sub-committee by the Senate State Affairs Committee after a hearing attended by a number of persons representing local governmental, Chamber of Commerce, education and other community interests.
MAY 15 – A spokesman for the South Texas Cotton and Grain Association said Friday that letters are being mailed from the Victoria office asking President Nixon and Secretary of Agriculture Hardin to authorize full disaster benefits for the drought-stricken area.
The city hopes to pave Woodlawn Street between Lova and Delmar drives Monday, and Public Works Director John Balusek asked residents to avoid letting lawn sprinklers spray or drain into the street over the weekend.
1996
MAY 10 – Arias, show tunes, 19th-century art songs, pop songs and more will be performed at the Plaza Club at One O’Connor Plaza today. It’s the “New Young Artists” program, introduced by the Victoria Bach Festival’s conductor/artistic director Craig Johnson in 1992. Featured after an elegant dinner will be the talents of baritone David Dillard and soprano Nina Keidann, both of Austin. The duo will be accompanied by Johnson. Dillard debuted in 1994 as a soloist in Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” at the opening of Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall. He will begin a nine-month apprenticeship with the Florida Grand Opera in September. Dillard also has performed at the Round Top Festival and will sing with the New Texas Festival this spring.
MAY 12 – Poverty, in the opinion of Stroman High School Principal Annette Scott, is the largest obstacle children in America face today, but it isn’t the only one. Crime, violence, hunger, drugs, abuse and neglect are issues that children deal with every day in their homes, neighborhoods and schools. On June 1, thousands of people plan to meet at the Lincoln Memorial to take a stand for children and a group from Victoria will be among them. Marian Edelman, president of the Children’s Defense Fund, organized the assembly on the first national Stand for Children Day. Scott is working with the African American Chamber of Commerce and several other Victoria organizations to gather a busload of people to take the trip to Washington and join 2,210 busloads that will be rolling in from every part of the country. Scott points out that Victorians do a lot for children, probably much more than many other communities. Martha’s Kids, Unity of Community, the Boys and Girls Club and Making the Grade are among the organizations that reach out to children in the city. “I feel that we are morally obligated to give them a fair start,” Scott said. She doesn’t believe that the country is doing that now.
