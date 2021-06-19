1921
JUNE 20 – Thirty-seven automobiles loaded to capacity with nearly 150 baseball mad Victoria fans made the trip over the good and bad roads between this city and Cuero Sunday afternoon to see Victoria win their 14th straight victory when they trimmed the Cuero Turkey Trotters 8 to 4.
J.M. Pickering of the Anchor Lumber Co.; L.M. Stevens, the fire insurance man; E.E. Pickering, ranchman; and W.H. Crain, attorney, are off on a ten-day fishing and general outing trip at Flour Bluff.
JUNE 26 – In the company of J.D. Jowers, county agent of the U.S. Bureau of Agriculture, and R.A. McElroy, treasurer of the County Farm Loan Bureau, a number of Victorians went to Bloomington Friday to attend a farm bureau meeting with reference to the cotton pool marketing plan. Attending were J.M. Haller of the Haller Dry Goods Co., Frank Buhler, cashier of the Victoria National Bank, W.H. Smith of the Victoria Hardware Co., and state representative J.W. Stevenson.
W.E. Franz, joined by Ben Jordan and E.M. Vanzandt, motored over to Goliad Saturday. Mr. Franz went to attend the Fordson tractor clinic, while Mr. Vanzandt went to recover his car, which he was forced to abandon a few days ago on account of mud.
1946
JUNE 21 – Acting on a decision of the executive committee, the City Recreational Council will request the use of the YMCA building, located at Liberty and Commercial Streets, for its recreational program. The building formerly was occupied by the USO.
Why 140 Victoria people are waiting for telephones: The reason is that it has not been possible to manufacture and install additional equipment fast enough to keep up with the biggest demand in Victoria’s history — despite the most active construction program we’ve ever undertaken. On V-J Day, 415 people in Victoria were on the telephone waiting list — a backlog equal to nearly three years of pre-war growth.
JUNE 24 – Mark Beechie, employed at Motor Mart, received an injury to his right elbow Saturday when the brakes locked on the scooter he was riding, causing the vehicle to crash into a show window at Breech Motor Company at 307 East Rio Grande.
You don’t have to air condition when you Insul-Wool your home or business. Guaranteed 12 to 20 degrees cooler. Phone 1708 for estimate.
1971
JUNE 22 – A program of chamber music will be presented Thursday at McNamara-O’Connor Historical and Fine Arts Museum, by three experienced musicians now living in Victoria. They include Lawrence Powell, organist and choirmaster for Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, and Mrs. Powell, a violinist of wide experience, and Gerald Snyder. Snyder, an employee of DuPont, studied at Chicago Music College and Julliard Conservatory in New York City. He is organist for Grace Lutheran Church. Attendance will be by invitation only.
JUNE 25 – D.E. Blackburn, a Tennessee farm boy who built the Victoria Bank and Trust Co. into one of South Texas’ mightiest financial institutions, died Thursday night. He was 81. Blackburn said he was “sold” on Victoria when he first came here in 1929. Blackburn was a driving force behind the Victoria Barge Canal.
Jeanne Anne Obert, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Paul M. Obert, 608 W. Commercial, has been admitted to the World Campus Afloat program of Chapman College for the fall semester at sea.
1996
JUNE 23 – Kevin Lafferty, 19-month-old son of Tim and Kristi Lafferty of Victoria, won first place/king and second place/prince, in the Halo Productions Regional Baby Contest in Waco. He will compete in late June at the state pageant in Arlington. Lafferty is the grandson of John and Joyce Butler, and Roger and Frances Lafferty, all of Victoria, and great-grandson of Mildred Clark of Yoakum, and the late E.J. “Rusty” Clark.
JUNE 26 – The irony of this week’s showers hasn’t been lost on Victoria County fireworks dealers, who opened numerous booths Monday without their biggest sellers — aerial explosives. It was a months-long drought that led county officials earlier this month to obtain a governor-ordered ban on popular bottle rockets, Roman candles and other flying devices. But it was a driving rain Tuesday — just one in a recent string of showers — that several dealers were blaming for disappointing sales. Some simply closed their stands during the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.