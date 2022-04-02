1922
APRIL 3 – Misses Caroline Williamson, Marie Patton, Hazel Oatman and Vesta Chrisman entertained Claude F. Fullick, Lloyd T. Roemer, Edmond L. Jecker Jr. and Forrest Krim with a sumptuous chicken barbecue Sunday afternoon on the banks of Coleto Creek.
Hundreds of Victorians motored to the bridge over the Guadalupe River for the purpose of viewing the flood waters that have filled this usually placid stream from bank to bank with swirling, foaming waters.
APRIL 6 – Dan Alexander was agreeably surprised by a number of his friends, fellow members of Victoria Lodge No. 9, IOOF, Tuesday, the occasion being his 79th birthday. The occasion for the surprise visit was not only the fact this his birthday happens to fall on that date, but because that was the date fixed upon for the presentation of an Odd Fellow fifty year Veteran Medal to Mr. Alexander.
1947
APRIL 4 – A new major oil strike for Victoria County is Amerada Petroleum Corporation’s Alexander Unit No. 1 in the Bloomington townsite, which cleared itself last night. It is reported to be making 11 barrels of 23 gravity oil per hour. Local oil operators said today that royalties in the area have skyrocketed overnight. This is the first big discovery for the county this year.
Pleasure Island, community recreation center operated by local Knights of Columbus, will begin its second season with a grand opening Sunday.
APRIL 7 – Mayor-elect H.W. Griffith said the new council would likely hold only a short meeting after taking the oath of office tonight. Other new officers are: Ralph Wofford, city attorney; Morris Roberts, W.R. McCright, W.S. Edgar and Kemper Williams, aldermen; and A.C. McCoy, treasurer. John Vogt, city marshall, J.P. Daly, secretary, and E.C. Vogt, tax assessor and collector, will remain in office.
Dr. Don W. Huntley, chiropractor, opening his new offices at 1201 East Rio Grande.
1972
APRIL 5 – Twenty shotguns and rifles, plus various other items including watches, tires, two outboard motors, and a 14-inch color television set, were taken in a burglary late Monday night at Ken Nathan Firestone, 201 W. Rio Grande. The items were apparently placed in a pickup truck owned by the firm, and the loot taken to a point near the National Guard Armory on Mockingbird Lane. The pickup truck, left at the Armory, was recovered by Police Officer Don Ward at 6:32 a.m.
Judge Joe E. Kelly elegant in a British coat, but noting that it was really designed for weather cooler than it was Tuesday.
APRIL 8 – Two local firms that were neighbors on Santa Rosa Street 25 years ago, Victoria County Electric Cooperative and Lack’s Stores Inc., are next door neighbors again. The cooperative, which is holding an open house Saturday at its new headquarters plant at 102 S. Ben Jordan, is located on a site to the north and adjacent to the Lack’s Stores warehouse and office that were opened about a year ago.
1997
APRIL 5 – Victoria Advocate columnist Henry Wolff Jr. was elected as a councilor of the Texas Folklore Society at the 81st annual meeting held in Huntsville. Councilors serve on an advisory panel with the organization’s officers and directors. He presented a paper titled “Buried in Texas” at a recent meeting held at the campus of Sam Houston State University.
APRIL 9 – Victoria College freshman Angela Young was crowned Miss Victoria USA and St. Joseph High School junior Courtney Dabbs was named Miss Victoria Teen USA. They each claimed $2,000 in prizes in the pageant held Sunday at Victoria Mall. The pageant was sponsored by E.M. Marketing Co. of Corpus Christi. Young, daughter of Gary Young and Diane Goodell, will represent the Victoria area in the Miss Texas USA pageant on June 30 in South Padre Island. Dabbs, daughter of Clyde and Joyce Dabbs, will represent Victoria in the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant to be held in Houston in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.