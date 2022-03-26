1922
MARCH 27 – The city’s repair forces have centered their operations on South Bridge Street and when they get through that much-traveled thoroughfare, it will be in much better shape than it has been in many a day.
The Victoria Choral Club, under direction of David Griffin, is rounding out its third season. A concert in Edna, under auspices of the Civic Club, has been arranged for the near future.
John H., the little five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Clegg, barely escaped a serious accident this morning while playing on the street in front of the Clegg home on North Vine St., when he was knocked down by a passing automobile.
MARCH 31 – Arthur Seydler, a sensational right handed pitcher for the West Texas Military Academy, who gained his baseball experience in Victoria, has been acquired by the New York Giants.
At a regular meeting of the Bronte Club held Wednesday in the home of Mrs. Charles Easton, it was announced that Mrs. J.F. Welder, State Chair of Parks and Playgrounds, Mrs. L.G. Kreisle, District Chair of Art, and Mrs. Howard Stoltzfus, delegate from the Bronte Club, will leave Monday for Laredo, where they will attend the annual meeting of the Fifth District of Texas Federated Women’s Clubs.
1947
MARCH 28 – Frank Wagner, well known hardware and implement dealer, will be presented a 50-year jewel emblematic of 50 years of faithful service in the Odd Fellow’s Lodge at a ceremony tonight at the hall. The 50-year jewel will be the first presented here in many years. The presentation, incidentally, will be made on Mr. Wagner’s 84th birthday anniversary. Carl Hiller, a member for 25 years, also will be presented a veteran jewel.
A well-filled theatre greeted the Rumanian String Quartet sponsored by the Victoria Fine Arts Association Thursday night at the Victoria Theatre.
APRIL 2 – Five teams — Sport Shop, Just Friends, Tennessee Gas, Supply and VFW — definitely entered the City Baseball League at an organization meeting held at the Recreation Center and called by Ed Shinn. Three more teams will be sought to make the circuit an eight-team affair. Elected officers of the league are Hank Evans, president; Leonard Kovar, vice-president; and W.S. Cattan, secretary-treasurer.
1972
MARCH 29 – Four specialists in the field of tourism will be featured Wednesday at a tourist seminar sponsored by the tourist and convention committee of Victoria Chamber of Commerce. Fred Armstrong, chairman, said that all person interested in tourism are invited to attend the meeting.
Dan T. Kamin of Victoria has been presented the Silver Key Award from the law student division of American Bar Association. The award, made to four students from the Texas-Louisiana-Arkansas division, was presented in New Orleans Saturday evening. Kamin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Morris Kamin, is vice-president of the Student Bar Association at St. Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio.
MARCH – For the first time in Victoria’s history 18-year-old residents will be voting in an election and observers will be watching closely to determine what the effect the newly-enfranchised group will have on election results. Interest in the VISD race centers on the vote-getting ability of an 18-year-old candidate. Victor Castillo, 18, is a graduate of Stroman High School and is presently enrolled at Victoria College. He is opposing Lee L. Allbright for Place 3.
1997
MARCH 29 – Candice Shockley, an 18-year-old senior at St. Joseph High School, made a perfect score on the verbal portion of the Scholastic Aptitude Test. That part of the college-entrance test deals with reading. “I have always enjoyed reading,” said Candice, the daughter of Michael and Judy Shockley. “My mother taught me to read by the time I was four.” Candice began reading with Dr. Seuss books and a collection of Sesame Street books her family had. Later, she read Nancy Drew books. “My favorite now is historical fiction. My favorite author is Jane Austen.” She took the SAT once before in seventh grade and scored high enough to earn a spot in Duke University’s Talent Identification Program. That earned her a college-level course in literature and writing at Southern Methodist University. All that reading paid off when she took her SAT in January.
MARCH 30 – Charlie Faupel, owner of Reeves Ranch, said about 2,500 people attended the Easter Egg Hunt. Every year, more people flock to the ranch, but he doesn’t mind. And he doesn’t place an age limit on the hunt. Pretty much, anyone can do it, he said. The hunt was made possible through a community effort, Faupel said. For example, the Boy Scouts helped dye eggs, Faupel’s neighbors hid them and businesses donated prizes. Some other volunteers were the Society of Creative Anachronisms, who helped park cars and Raisin firefighters, who helped serve stew.
Hospice of South Texas presented awards to its top 1996 volunteers during a luncheon at the Victoria Country Club. Honored were Pearl Gummelt, Rose Drost, Dr. Juan Posada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.