1922
JAN. 23 – Nicholas M. Ara, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ara, who has been in Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, for the past several months, has developed into quite an indoor baseball star, judging from a newspaper account of a game in which the young man appeared recently.
Many local and area residents saddened by the death of Pope Benedict XV, head of the Roman Catholic Church, who died Sunday at the Vatican.
Lee Knowlan came in from Houston Friday to find himself quarantined from his home on account of his little boy being stricken with diphtheria. Mr. Knowlan took up quarters at the Denver Hotel.
JAN. 28 – Hundred per cent spellers at Nazareth Academy this week are: Mary Margaret Molena, Katherine Burke, Lillian Russell, Catherine DePine, Adeline Guenther, Mary Charles Bierman, William Carr, and Cornelius Roos, first grade; Rosie Pozzi, Margaret Broussard, Mary Hyak and Katie Fischer, second grade; Margaret Byrne, Mabel Lind, M. Teresa McDonald, Patti Welder, Ruby Schlein, Mary Agnes Fagan, third grade; Mary Dolores Welder, fourth grade; Annie Lee Stuart, Marguerite Moore, Stella Fernandez and Jet Price, fifth grade.
1947
JAN. 24 – Dick Furman, manager of the chamber of commerce at Laredo since May, 1941, will come here not later than March 1 to assume the managership of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
In an election of officers of the Ladies Petroleum Club, held in Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall, Mrs. Ruth Taylor was elected president.
Joe Linebaugh’s desk at his new offices in the bank building just as cluttered up as it was at the jail building when he was justice of the peace.
JAN. 26 – Hester “Stump” Evans, assistant coach of the Victoria High School Stingarees for the past 11 years, has been named head football and basketball coach of the Victoria Junior College.
Members of the Stingarees Band and Director Arnold Rhodes plan to take off by bus at 5 a.m., where they will take part in opening day activities of the Houston Fat Stock Show.
The Victoria Girl Scout Council voted to become a member of the South Texas Girl Scouts Area organization for 1947 at a meeting of the Council held Friday evening at the Little House. Mrs. R.E. Kean, president of the council, reported that community leaders had pledged their service and support to Girl Scouting.
1972
JAN. 25 – An intensive search for bold thieves who crashed a truck into the glass front of Dick’s Lone Tree Supermarket, 2215 E. Lone Tree, and escaped with the store’s 2,000-pound safe continued late Monday night by local police and law enforcement officers in the area. Alex Dick Jr., manager, said late Monday afternoon that the amount of money in the safe when it was stolen in the pre-dawn hours Monday was still unknown. The truck identified as the one used in the break-in was found off Hanselman Road, some four miles from Victoria. A Chevrolet one-ton flatbed wrecker owned by College Auto Sales, 3302 N. Navarro, it had been stolen after midnight.
JAN. 27 – Safe burglars struck again Wednesday morning in Victoria County, this time garnering an estimated $3,000 in cash and checks, plus expensive jewelry, from a safe at Victoria Packers Processing Plant on Old Goliad Road. Victor Alkek, owner of the plant, told investigating officers that his loss included a platinum dinner ring valued at $2,400, a $475 wedding and engagement ring and an $80 watch.
Barbara Patton of Victoria began a two-year term of office last week as a state officer of the Young Homemakers of Texas, following the annual meeting of the Young Farmers and Young Homemakers of Texas in San Antonio.
1997
JAN. 23 – A group of volunteers is determined to make sure that Victoria’s now-bare Rose Garden regains its stature as a civic treasure. On Saturday, volunteers will plant 781 rose bushes in the once-proud garden in Riverside Park, said Beverly Arnold of the Botanical Garden Association. At one time, the Rose Garden was one of only seven public gardens in the state and one of only 100 in the nation accredited by All-American Rose Selections Inc. But thieves who hauled off rose bushes for their own yards, the drought and lack of proper care have all taken their toll over the years, leaving it in what Council Member Wayne Watkins has called a shameful state. The effort to restore the Rose garden began last October when the Botanical Garden Association initiated its Adopt-A-Rose program, in which people adopt rose bushes for $25 each. Donors get a certificate and a plaque that will be placed near the adopted plant.
JAN. 29 – Blackened shrimp and steak should be an enticement for anyone. That’s what the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce is counting on when it stages its annual banquet Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Victoria Community Center to commemorate 75 years since incorporation. Don’t be fooled by the term “annual banquet.” This year, the meal will sparkle with a little something extra as the Chamber celebrates its diamond anniversary. Richard Trevino of Trevino’s El Toro Restaurant developed an exclusive shrimp recipe especially for this year’s banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.