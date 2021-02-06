1921
FEB. 7 – Sheriff L.O. Hudler returned yesterday from San Antonio, where he turned over a prisoner to the sheriff of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Misses Amanda Natho, Merle Johnson, Corinne Seffel and Grace Johnson, accompanied by Henry Edgar and Charles Edgar, attended the dance at Riverside Hall last Saturday night.
Max Lerner returned last Saturday night from a trip to the northern and eastern markets. He stated that he was fortunate in being able to secure a nice line of goods for his tailor shop.
FEB. 10 – Fred C. Moss, Southern Pacific switchman, this morning received a severe injury to his right foot when he was caught between the couplers of two cars.
Mrs. A.W. Lee, Mrs. L. Bianchi and Mrs. D.E. McManus and daughter are spending the day in Houston.
Hauschild Opera House, February 11, “Follies.” Big home talent show with the professional broadway punch. It is not a speak-a-piece and sing-a-solo, but a regular musical revue with pretty girls and handsome men, cute little kiddies, classy dancers, clever comedy and everything that goes to the make up a genuine New York “hit.”
1946
FEB. 8 – Mrs. W.C. Tracy was elected president of the Bronte Club Wednesday afternoon in the home of Mrs. M.O. Simon.
The Central Power and Light Company this week will complete the installation of 70 street lights which had been ordered last year by the city council but which could not be installed until this year due to the lack of materials.
The prize calf in Thursday night’s scramble at the Houston Fat Stock Show, a registered Hereford donated by and flown from the English Ranch at Ada, Okla., was caught by John Barnett, second-year vocational agriculture student at Patti Welder High School. It was Barnett’s second catch in two years.
FEB. 11 – It was pocket knife clean-up weekend in Victoria Saturday and Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department reported. More than 30 long-bladed pocket knives were taken off the person of equally as many youths during that period. “There have been too many cutting scrapes here recently, so we thought we would check some of the boys,” a member of the department said. Short-bladed knives — the legal kind — were left with their owners, a deputy said.
In face of a sharp increase in the number of veterans seeking farms in Victoria County, Farm Security Administration Supervisor G. Fred Watson this week issued an urgent plea to local citizens to give him a hand in locating farms for sale or lease.
1971
FEB. 9 – A new nature trail in Riverside Park was officially dedicated in a brief ceremony Monday in conjunction with the monthly meeting of the Victoria Park Commission. Commission Chairman Ed Pribyl and Dan Clark, city parks and recreation director, cut a ribbon opening the trail to the public. The trail, which has been roped off with cable to keep vehicles and horseback riders out, is located on the Guadalupe River near the entrance to Grover’s Bend.
FEB. 12 – Robert L. Seigel, president of Smolkin-Seigel of New Orleans, a firm specializing in marketing problems of developers and home builders, predicted vast growth for Victoria over the next 12 months, but “this growth may be deterred by local authorities.” Seigel said a big problem is cost of land, which is forcing people to locate property outside the city on which to build. “Local authorities are also requiring highway-type streets and other restrictions which are now creating a crisis for the local home builder.”
1996
FEB. 10 – The warriors took off their gauntlets and put on their thinking caps. Poised pencils were the weapons of choice as teams took to the intellectual battlefield in the third annual Victoria Advocate Knowledge Bowl. The Know Brainers of Union Carbide came out on top in a battle against the likes of Bain’s Brains from Dr. Bain Cate’s and Witty Wattages from Central Power and Light. The Know Brainers took the title with 565 points, beating professors from both local colleges. University of Houston-Victoria’s Quadrivians placed second with 545 points and the Victoria College team came in third with 540 points.
FEB. 13 – A second year as president of the University of Houston-Victoria may be in the cards for Karen S. Haynes. Haynes, when hired last year, requested only a one-year stint as UHV’s top official. She cited personal reasons for that request. But the board of regents of the University of Houston System will meet Thursday in Houston to consider a second one-year contract for Haynes, who said she is looking forward to the vote. “I am pleased that the board of regents will be considering this proposal,” she said. Haynes was named UHV president in June 1995. She agreed to a one-year contract at a salary of $110,000.
