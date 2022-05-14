1922
MAY 15 – Arthur E. Sydler left Sunday afternoon for Chicago, Ill., where he will report to the World Champion New York Giants, with which baseball organization he has signed a contract for his services as a pitcher. The young man has been in this city visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.I. Vance.
Miss Mary Kossek, housekeeper for Father L. Etschenberg, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, left this morning for New Orleans, where she will board a ship bound for Rotterdam, Holland.
Lynwood Hiller, who is employed in Mexia, the wonder oil town of North Texas, is in the city visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Hiller.
MAY 18 – Mrs. James F. Welder left Wednesday for New York City to attend a convention of the National Park Association, which will be held May 22-25. She was recently appointed by Governor Neff to represent the State of Texas before the National Park Association meeting that will be held at Interstate Park, about 45 miles from New York City.
Miss Carrie Konrad, a member of the graduating class of Nazareth Academy, was hostess Wednesday evening to her classmates and their friends at a picture show party.
1947
MAY 16 – Prizes were awarded today to the three high school boys whose essay on “What Our Army Means to Us” were selected as the best in a contest sponsored last month by Post 4146, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Gus Ball, post commander, presented the awards as follows: Bill Coons, Patti Welder High School, first prize of $50; Joe Loos, Patti Welder High School, second prize of $25; and B.L. Payne, St. Joseph’s High School, third prize of $15.
An open house is scheduled for the Victoria Country Club Saturday afternoon, according to Mrs. J.R. Gervais, chairman of the entertainment committee. “We hope every member of the club will bring their guests Sunday and see our redecorated club house.”
Lawrence Turner stopping his taxi long enough to untangle a rope from a cow at the edge of town and thereby doing his good deed for the day.
Frank Briggs enjoying the new air-conditioning system of his cafeteria.
MAY 19 – Bill Litz and his CPL crew making an early morning call Sunday during the big rain to remove a kite tail from a couple of power lines on Bottom Street. The tail was a conductor because it was wet, and shot sparks all over the premises. The immediate neighborhood was virtually evacuated by the inhabitants until the fireworks were over.
1972
MAY 17 – Mary Beth Arnold was named valedictorian of the 1972 Victoria College graduating class in commencement exercises held Tuesday night in the college auditorium. Salutatorian honors went to Sister Mary Jessica Heinrich of Incarnate Word Convent.
Mrs. Byron Griffin was installed as president of Metropolitan Art League of Victoria in a meeting Monday evening at McNamara-O’Connor Historical and Fine Arts Museum.
MAY 20 – Beginning Monday, the city parks and recreation department will provide citizens with free Malathion who want to spray for mosquitoes around their homes, and some sprayers will be available.
Martin Luther Lutheran Church at Coletoville, one of the oldest in Victoria County, will observe its 100th anniversary Sunday. Former members and friends of the church are invited by the Rev. George Gerber, pastor, to attend a day-long program. Former pastors who served at the church since 1966 are the Rev. David Stubbs and the Rev. E.J. Oehlke.
1997
MAY 17 – Victoria County Sheriff Mike Ratcliff will go to the White House next week to help community leaders from across the nation come up with a plan to fight drugs in America. Ratcliff will participate in the White House Mayors’ Conference on Drug Control, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday. The conference brings together 100 community leaders, including mayors, law enforcement executives and prosecutors from all levels of government. Ratcliff and the other participants will sit down with President Bill Clinton on Wednesday to present their recommendations.
MAY 21 – Many area businesses have not yet tapped into the full potential of the services that the Internet has to offer, the president of a local Internet provider said Tuesday. Chuck Simonds, president of Victoria Internet Providers, said the Internet is a way for a business to provide services to the consumer at any hour. Customers can log a complaint, browse a brochure or use their credit card to place an order as they sit at their computers. “Businesses can create a web site and whether they’re in China or in Hallettsville, everyone will see it,” said Simonds, who spoke at a business breakfast sponsored by the local chapter of the Texas Association of Business and Chambers of Commerce and the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce.
