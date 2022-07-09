1922
JULY 10 – Thirteen applicants for teacher’s certifications were up for examination before county superintendent Miss Blanche Crutsinger Friday and Saturday. They were Mrs. Lucille Ryon and Mrs. Mabel Angerstein; Misses Irene Rangnow, Allie Thomas, Madie Milliken, Abbie Linam, Irene Holmann, Rebecca Silverstein, Annie and Dorothy Howard, Sister M. Liguori McGuire and C.M. Dunseth and H.H. Miller.
JULY 13 – Augusta Schuchert, librarian of Bronte Public Library, has noted that the library was visited during June by about 800 persons. She said the library had received a complete set of Encyclopedia Britannica from Dr. J.H. Lander and the Rotary Club and expressed thanks to the following donors for books or other items: J.H. Stoltzfus, Mrs. J.V. Hopkins, A.F. Teague Jr., Mrs. W.S. Stoner, Mrs. P.R. Austin, Mrs. W.H. Crain, Conopus Club, Miss Irma Dreyfus, Herbert Munsch, and Mrs. E. Middleton.
1947
JULY 11 – A weekly concert by the Victoria Band will begin tonight on DeLeon Plaza at 8:00.
Watson Harper of Chicago, Ill., and C.N. Cox renewing acquaintances for the first time in 18 years.
Miss Doris Mae Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T.F. Williams, appearing in a slap-stick French comedy being presented in the open-air theatre at the Texas State College for Women at Denton tonight. A graduate of Patti Welder High School, she is a senior accounting major.
Mrs. Stoner Daniel another Victorian to catch a sailfish, getting a seven-foot, two-inch sail off Port Aransas Tuesday. The Daniel family is vacationing in Rockport.
JULY 16 – Out-of-town visitors to Victoria who get fouled up with the city’s parking meters will be rescued with no hard feelings, from a visit to corporation court. J.T. Linebaugh Jr., president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, which is inaugurating the courtesy with the cooperation of the police department, said the Jaycees are confident the system will work and that it will bring the city heavy returns in goodwill. The idea is that the Jaycees will provide the nickel in case a visitor overparks. When he returns to his car, he will find a card which reads, “Over-Parked. Welcome to Victoria,” with an invitation to return the card and a nickel to any merchant, if he wishes.
1972
JULY 12 – Rumors are a vital issue with Mayor Kemper Williams Jr. The mayor, together with Councilmen Sam Green Jr. and Edward L. Hiller, presented the program for the Chamber of Commerce monthly Vital Issues Breakfast. “I’m going to talk about some of the things that bug me,” the mayor said. “People who sit around and dream up rumors” are the thing which bug the mayor the most. “I’m talking about these people who are always starting rumors, but will never sit down and talk to you eyeball to eyeball about facts.” “I don’t mind what they say about me,” Williams continued. But he becomes furious “when they attack city employees who have given years of loyal service to the city.”
JULY 15 – Application of Metro Airlines to serve Victoria was approved Thursday by the Texas Aeronautics Commission, according to Bert Kiesel, chairman of the transportation and traffic committee of Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
Victoria College’s Wilma Felger postcarding from Tokyo on her current education sojourn after visiting Tahiti, Pago Pago and Hawaii, where Pan Am stewardess and daughter Jan joined her for the trip to Japan.
Grand opening today! Putt-Putt Golf Course, 3102 Sam Houston Drive. Ribbon cutting today at 6 p.m. Free gifts.
1997
JULY 12 – Visitors coming to Gloria Spell’s classroom at Juan Linn Cyberspace Magnet School might get the idea it’s a zoo. But Spell’s efforts over the past 11 years are directly responsible for the success of the school’s environmental center, which features home-grown vegetables, gardens, and animal husbandry. For that success, Spell, who turns 60 today, was given a special birthday present Friday by the school’s administrators, teachers and students: Naming the center the Gloria Spell Environmental Center.
JULY 14 – Volunteer John Hook is having a little trouble saying good-bye. And so are the organizations he has helped over the past 10 years. At the Red Cross, Hook helped solve the organization’s computer problems. He also helped serve drinks to workers cleaning up hazardous material spills and worked with the disaster relief efforts. Since his retirement from DuPont in 1986, Hook has volunteered his time with many other Victoria organizations. Among them: the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Hope of South Texas Sexual Assault Prevention Agency and the Victoria Police Department. Now 74, Hook is moving to Danville, Ill., to be near his daughter, Ann Irene Grubb, and grandson. Hook’s wife, Ann, passed away in 1993, and doctors urged him to move near family because his eyesight is failing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.