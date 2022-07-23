1922
JULY 24 – Jim Hunt left Saturday morning for Beeville to arrange preliminary steps for installing a high power radio station in that city. Hall Brothers, who are at the present time erecting a $40,000 opera house in Beeville, gave young Hunt the contract to not only install the radio station, but turned all the details over to him.
JULY 27 – The cotton picking season is now on in this county and over 200 bales have been ginned in the last 10 days, 131 of which have been ginned at the three gins in this city up to an early hour this morning. At 10:00 Fiek Gin had ginned 35 bales, Goldman’s 74 bales, and Farmers & Merchants Gin 22 bales. The price for picking this year will range from 75 to 90 cents per hundred.
Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Heck and daughters, Misses Merle and Erma, returned to their home here today from Austin, where they visited Dr. W.E. Downes and family, who reside in the Capitol City. During their stay, the Hecks had the pleasure of meeting Governor Pat M. Neff and visiting at his office in the capitol.
1947
JULY 25 – A delegation of eight Victorians were back in the city today from San Antonio, where they attended the election of officers and biennial meeting of the Catholic Action Council of Men Thursday evening at the Gunter Hotel. Robert J. Bauer, local insurance man, was reelected archdiocesan president for another term of two years.
Prospects of Victoria becoming the spring training site for a Class AAA baseball team brightened Thursday with the visit here of Lee Keyser president of the Toledo Mudhens of the American Association. “You have a wonderful setup here — the best I have seen — and I am going back and talk things over with my manager and other officials,” Keyser told chamber of commerce and newspapermen, following a three-hour visit to Riverside Park, the Boulevard Courts and the Denver Hotel.
JULY 29 – Ray “Doc” Kessell back at the first chair at Sutter’s after a lengthy absence caused by a motor scooter mishap.
Miss Juliet Bornefeld opening Juliet’s Gift Shop at 304 North Navarro St.
Bernard Stumfoll has purchased the half-interest of W.H. Hunnicutt in the Hunnicutt and Stueve Texaco service station at 308 West Rio Grande. Stumfoll and B.A. Stueve, who retains his half-interest, have re-named the station the 5-Point Texaco Service, in view of the five-way intersection of their location.
1972
JULY 26 – It is not known how the newly adopted statewide food stamp program will affect the Victoria City-County Food Distribution program, director John Huff said Tuesday. Huff said he has received no information on the food stamp program, and has no idea when the new program will replace the commodities program. Even with the takeover by the stamp program, food commodities will still be provided to schools. “I’m very disappointed the state didn’t see fit to consult county officials throughout the state before approving funds for the stamp program,” he said.
JULY 30 – What would an attractive young woman, a fisherman and a minister have in common? No, it isn’t a marriage ceremony. They’re amateur thieves, according to two motel managers in Victoria, and unfortunately they’re only a small example of the many kinds of people who have been stealing from local motels for years.
The Albert Kresta family at 2010 Crestwood have been fascinated by plants in their garden which have grown from seed given to them by friends and described as “Texas-Size Okra.” The longest “okra” is 36 inches.
1997
JULY 24 – With the help of an insecticide company, Trinidad and Mary Garcia reclaimed their yard Wednesday as they sent packing the hundreds of thousands of ants that lived in one of the biggest fire ant beds in the state. What may have been Victoria’s least enticing spot for a picnic became a windfall for the Victoria couple as they claimed the $1,000 first prize in a contest designed to find the largest ant hill in any Texas city. Ken Watkins, chief technical officer with the contest-sponsoring Organic Plus of Seguin, came to town Wednesday to douse the big ant pile with insecticide. Watkins estimated that the mound was home to as many as 300,000 ants. The Garcias’ ant bed was 35 inches at the base and 11 1/2 inches in height.
JULY 28 – If you happen to be driving hear a corn field in the Victoria area and notice the shucks turning brown, it doesn’t necessarily mean the corn inside is dry. If the moisture content of the kernels is higher than 15.1 percent, farmers will be docked at the grain elevator, where more drying is needed. Corn harvesting is under way in the Victoria area and the weather hasn’t kept farmers from doing their work. Sunday’s high temperature was 96 degrees and forecasters said highs will be in the upper 90s today. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms.
