1922
FEB. 13 – The formal opening of the Delaware Hotel annex was held Saturday evening and a large crowd of Victorians were present. Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Hall acted the part of host and hostess and welcomed the visitors.
During the past month, 521 women and children registered at the Rest Room on East Santa Rosa Street, in the Fimble Building over the Cohen Jewelry store. The registration is considered remarkable, as the past month has been a dreary one, replete with plenty of precipitation and frosts and ice and general inclemency.
FEB. 16 – The Commissioners Court has had a knotty problem to solve this week in awarding contracts for the construction of concrete dipping vats. It was originally intended to have 10 concrete vats erected in the county, but owing to the cost of such vats as is desired, the commissioners are figuring on a change in a part of the program. Contracts for erection of about 20 wooden vats have been let at a cost of $78 per vat. Lumber and material will cost $188, making total cost per vat of $266. During the session, 15 tick inspectors were recommended subject to call of J.P. Lancaster, general county supervisor in tick eradication.
1947
FEB. 14 – Beginning of construction of the city’s baseball field and grandstand at Municipal Park within a few days was foreseen today with the announcement by Mayor Ben T. Jordan that the contract, at a figure of $15,189, has been awarded to David Matthews.
A letter from the White House in Washington was received by Mayor Ben T. Jordan today, regretfully declining the city’s invitation to President Truman to visit Victoria during his forthcoming air trip through Texas to Mexico.
Local cafes laying in a supply of hamburgers for the hundreds of kids to be in town tomorrow for the music festival.
FEB. 17 – While it is true that a good many farmers and ranchers like to burn off the top grass on parts of their pastures at this time of the year, they would much prefer to do it themselves than to have it done by accident, County Agent Arvle Elliott said today in urging extreme care by all persons in preventing grass fires. He said that a number of unwanted fires have been reported along roads in his area recently.
Dr. C.P. Montier reporting that a number of his younger dental patients are having more mumps, cold and chicken pox trouble than they are tooth trouble.
1972
FEB. 15 – An increasing need for a park ranger in Riverside Park was brought out Monday during the monthly meeting of Victoria Park Commission. Parks Director Dan Clark said vandalism is becoming “more and more of a problem,” especially since the retirement of Willie Hill, a policeman who had been assigned to the park.
Weiners Department Stores will open a Victoria location in Village Shopping Center at the former Danburg’s location early in March.
FEB. 19 – A plan to develop an arts and crafts center in Victoria both as a place where people can learn various arts and crafts and as a market place and tourist attraction, has been approved by the tourist and convention committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The committee, which administers the one per cent motel tax for tourist development, has authorized Fred Armstrong, chairman, to proceed with the plan and to use what funds — estimated at about $1,000 — that will be needed to get the center started.
1997
FEB. 14 – Firefighter Glen Schrade will spend today fanning the flames instead of dousing them. For the past seven years Schrade has spent Valentine’s Day delivering flowers for McAdams Floral. “It’s real entertainment,” Schrade said. “You get to meet a lot of people.” The reason McAdams hires firefighters and paramedics to deliver flowers on its busiest day of the year if they know the city fairly well and can find addresses quickly and easily. McAdams expects to deliver 3,000 roses when its drivers go out on the road today, said H. Clay Atchison, the company’s manager. They’ll have 13 vans roaming around town plus two people called routers doing nothing but taking orders and assigning drivers. On a normal day, the job gets done with three or four trucks, Atchison said.
FEB. 18 – For the first time in modern history and perhaps ever, Mission Valley residents will have access to a health clinic in their own backyard. Citizens Medical Center is building a clinic in the unincorporated community at Upper Mission Valley and Schroeder roads. The facility is slated to be opened in early May and will have X-ray capabilities and a mini-laboratory. The clinic will be under the direction of a medical director who has yet to be named, although Jean Gisler, a family practitioner, will treat most patients. Gisler said she can splint broken bones, give immunizations, conduct physical examinations and treat many other ailments in people of all ages. The more serious cases, she said, will be referred to a physician.
