1922
AUG. 21 – All young men interested in football and who are planning to attend Patti Welder High School during the coming term are urged to be present at the meeting that is to be held Wednesday at the court house. The football squad is planning to spend two weeks at Port O’Connor prior to the opening of school this year, and at the meeting plans will be discussed for the trip.
H.C. Funk, a progressive dry goods merchant of Goliad, was in the city today as a guest of his mother, Mrs. I. Funk.
AUG. 24 – Johnny Adams and family have moved back to Victoria after an absence of several months, during which time they have lived in various places in California and Texas. Adams has gone back into the second hand store business, having followed that line for many years in this city.
Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Albrecht have returned to their home in this city after a visit with relatives and friends in San Antonio. During their stay there, they witnessed the conflagration which destroyed St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and also the fire which destroyed the immense warehouse at Camp Travis.
1947
AUG. 23 – The water in Pleasure Island’s pool will begin splashing tonight as the Boy Scout Swimming Meet is held. The public is invited and there will be no admission charge.
We now have gas engine washing machines and butane gas ranges, also electric and natural gas ranges, electric water heaters and Philco freezers all for immediate delivery. Elledge-Thomas Co., 550 N. Main.
Victoria’s only registered woman pharmacist now holding forth at Krueger’s Drug. She’s Mrs. Helen Williams. Hailing from Tivoli, Mrs. Williams is M.G. Latimer’s working partner in Earl Thomas’ pill parlor.
AUG. 27 – Postmaster Leopold Morris and family in Tulsa, Okla., Monday heading for home after an extended vacation trip that reached into Canada.
Admission prices for the Patti Welder High School and Victoria Junior College football games were set at a meeting of the athletic council this morning. Individual game prices are 30 cents for students and $1 for adults.
City Fire and Police Commissioner Kemper Williams today appealed to the Junior Chamber of Commerce to intensify its safety efforts. Williams spoke at the Jaycees’ noon luncheon at the Victoria Cafeteria.
1972
AUG. 22 – Ann Margaret Ledin, Swedish exchange student, and her new “sister,” Vicky Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Campbell, were getting acquainted Monday before attending classes at Stroman High Tuesday.
First-day enrollment for the 21 schools in VISD totaled 11,815 Monday, down by 138 students from the opening day of classes a year ago.
City Council passed on final reading an ordinance granting Houston Natural Gas Corp. an increase in rates which the city says will amount to 12.8 percent.
AUG. 26 – Victoria Community center was jam-packed Friday night as the fourth annual International Food Fair opened up with a huge selection of gastronomical delights. All 10-year-old Brad Bunch, a student at Stanly Elementary, wanted was a hamburger. He never found one, but was contented with two helpings of German chocolate cake, root beers and peanut-butter candy.
The city has completed surfacing of Wildwood Street and a portion of Lova Drive, its last projects in Mayfair Addition.
1997
AUG. 23 – Victoria resident Geanie Morrison said she intends to resign as executive director of the Governor’s Commission for Women and then run for the District 30 seat in the Texas Legislature. The House seat is now held by Steve Holzheauser, R-Victoria, who is giving up the position to run for the Texas Railroad Commission. District 30 includes Victoria, DeWitt, Goliad and Lavaca counties. Morrison has served as the executive director of the governor’s commission for about 16 months. She plans to resign on Oct. 1 and then file as a Republican candidate for the District 30 seat.
AUG. 25 – Cuero High School senior Angie Bettge and Cuero High graduate Joe Trevino Jr. received the Young Texan/Young Texamme Awards of the Month for June from Dale Zuck, lieutenant governor for Optimist International. The awards recognize students for scholastic achievements, extracurricular participation, awards and honors, and church affiliation. Trevino will attend Southwest Texas State University.
George Wenzel of Victoria, a field agent for Knights of Columbus Insurance, was cited by the National Association of Fraternal Insurance Counselors for selling over $3 million in insurance for three years on a row. He also received the Quality Service Award based on 1996 production.
