1922
MAY 22 – The Chamber of Commerce Hall has gone under the landlord’s padlock to protect himself from further loss of office rent.
Miss Margaret DuPre, who has been teaching school in Edinburg, has returned to her home in this city to spend the vacation months.
Mrs. H.C. Grahmann and daughter, Alfreda, have returned to their home in this city after an extended visit with relatives and friends in Cuero and San Antonio.
MAY 25 – Marking of the Jefferson Davis Highway began Monday and will be marked from the Jackson County line to the line of Goliad. The markings will be stripes about six inches wide, with red, white and red crossed with blue lettering, J.D.H. A petition or application was filed with the City Council Tuesday by Mrs. F.R. Pridham and Mrs. L.G. Kreisle, who are secretaries of the state and county, respectively, of the Jefferson Davis Highway Association, asking permission to mark the highway through the city of Victoria over certain streets. The petition was granted with certain modifications.
1947
MAY 23 – Bill Coleman, the lumber man, threatened to use a boat to navigate the boulevard during the precipitation.
Jaycees are planning for a capacity turn-out at their “cotton-chopper hoe-down,” to be held Thursday night at the Country Club.
Al Lindsey recalling the time in Germany he invited German boys to come out and try the American game of baseball and being flooded with 1,000 of them anxious to learn our national pastime.
MAY 27 – Mayor H.W. Griffith announced he had been informed by the Magee-Hale Park-o-Meter Co. of Oklahoma City that Lawrence Skinner would be in Victoria to begin installation of parking meters here June 2.
All new conservation work on Victoria County farms and ranches under the Production Marketing Administration program has been ordered stopped, pending final disposition of the Department of Agriculture appropriation bill now before Congress, according to notice received by A.L. Breed, administrative officer.
Mike Stevens, Fred Warren and C.B. Thompson wading through flooded Spring Creek Sunday to be the first on the golf course.
1972
MAY 24 – Victoria Jaycees won a number of awards at the Texas State Jaycee Convention in Corpus Christi over the weekend. Charles Schultz, local director and national director, said the Victoria club was represented by 30 Jaycees and 18 wives.
An open house will be held by the Victoria Camera Club Thursday in the Sam Houston Room of Victoria Bank & Trust Co.
Winner of five Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor, best film editing, best screenplay. “The French Connection,” El Rancho.
MAY 26 – Miss Maxine Haywood, a special education teacher in Victoria Independent School District for the past several years, has resigned to accept the position of director of four day care centers for retarded children in the Gulf Bend Center area. She is a member of President Nixon’s national advisory committee on mental retardation.
A reception was held on the second floor of the courthouse building Thursday afternoon for Miss Elsie Oetken, who is retiring May 31 after 52 years with the county. She served as county tax assessor-collector from 1945-1952. She is currently employed as a clerk in the county auditor’s office.
1997
MAY 22 – The first-ever business expo in the Victoria area did some serious business Wednesday. More than 1,500 people visited almost 100 booths as the Victoria Business Expo brought companies together to share information about the services they provide. “We’re real happy about the show,” said Pattie Sagebiel, president of the Victoria Chapter of the National Association of Purchasing Mangers. “It’s good positive exposure for Victoria.” The trade show was hosted by the African-American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Chapter of NAPM. Proceeds will benefit the four sponsors. Sagebiel said the NAPM plans to use the money to send its 50 members to educational conferences.
MAY 28 – A regional FBI office should be open and fully operational by the end of June, but the three agents assigned to the office are already working in Victoria, said Don Clark, the special agent-in-charge of the Houston division. Bringing the FBI office to Victoria is the result of eight months of work by U.S. Sens. Phil Gramm and Kay Bailey Hutchison. The senators met with Victoria County Sheriff Mike Ratcliff and Police Chief Tim Braaten last July to discuss the need for opening an FBI office in Victoria. The three FBI agents will be housed in the Heritage Mark building on North Navarro Street, Clark said Tuesday.
