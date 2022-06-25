1922
JUNE 26 – The 8-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. R.H. Austin had a narrow escape from drowning at Port O’Connor Sunday. Little Preston was bathing and got too far out, according to reports, and was carried under. He was rescued as he was going down for the last time, and upon receiving first aid soon recovered from the effects of the ill experience.
G.H. Hensley returned Sunday from the San Francisco Shriners Convention. He says that all Frisco was a city of red caps.
Miss Annie Nelson of Inez has accepted a position at the Queen Confectionery.
JUNE 30 – Misses Alma Carpenter and Carry Baldwin, who have been in the employ of the United States Government at Washington for the last few years are expected home about July 20. The young ladies will leave Washington tomorrow, and will visit in Boston and New York, where they will board a steamship in the latter city for New Orleans. They expect to visit in Houston a few days before coming to Victoria.
Members of the Men’s Bible Class and their guests, 76 men in all, enjoyed a sumptuous barbecue at the pump station last night. The committee, consisting of J.P. Pool, W.J. Porter and R.C. Wilson, had everything in readiness when the guests arrived. There was barbecued beef and mutton, iced watermelon, salad, coffee, pickles and bread.
1947
JUNE 27 – G.V. Pritchard, business manager of the Victoria Public Schools, was installed as president of the Lions Club, at a picnic-meeting of the club at the pump station grounds. He succeeds R.C. Pickett.
Mrs. E.L. Jecker Sr. was reported doing as well as could be expected at DeTar Memorial Hospital today after fracturing her right leg in a fall at her home, 306 S. Liberty. Mrs. Jecker, a widow, is the mother of Miss Bertha Jecker and E.L. Jecker Jr.
JUNE 29 – Vandals who have been breaking up the tables and benches in the city park for use as wood for barbecuing purposes have finally climaxed their criminal efforts by smashing up a boat anchored in the river for firewood, report C.C. Wofford and Lee Dromgoole.
Excitement, which has been mounting steadily as the time for the one and only motorcycle race of the season draws near, will have reached its peak when, promptly at 1 p.m. today, the referee gives the starting signal, and some 25 motorcycle jockies in full, colorful regalia, astride their trusty mounts, go roaring down the half mile oval of Bill Lindsey’s Track, with the deafening, thundering noise which only a herd of motorcycles can produce.
1972
JUNE 28 – Advocate reporter Linda Harsdorff displays a drawing of the new Victoria seal designed by artist Tom Jones. The seal is being provided to the City of Victoria by Victoria Bank & Trust Co. and will also be incorporated into an official city flag. It features the Six Flags theme in the colorful design. a large woodcarving of the seal is also being provided to the city for use in the council chambers.
Henry Simmons, a student at Rowland Elementary School, has been notified that he is eligible to attend the National Special Olympics at the University of California Aug. 14-18.
JULY 2 – The Victoria Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee has made plans to publish a brochure showing comparative prices of beef 20 years ago and today. There will also be a comparison of the prices of other consumer goods, such as automobiles and clothing. The committee felt that the housewife and general public are not fully aware of the price situation.
Perhaps the least known school in Victoria is the School of Radiologic Technology, held since 1967 at Citizens Memorial Hospital. Because of its specialized nature, the number of graduates is never very high. The current class numbers but three.
1997
JUNE 27 – More than 100 volunteers with the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth are in Victoria brightening the summers of many Victoria residents in need. The U.M. ARMY started in 1979 with participation of 39 people from Houston’s First Methodist Church. Since then, it has grown to include 20 different churches across East and Southeast Texas with about 2,200 participants in all. Participants have been staying at John Wesley United Methodist Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria since Sunday evening. This group of volunteers, who pay $120 each to participate in the program, consists of about 30 adults and 70 high school students who are working in 15 teams. Each team does minor repairs for the houses of people, discovered by local agencies, who are in need.
JULY 1 – The roses are beginning to bloom again in Victoria’s Rose Garden — just in time for the refurbished garden’s grand opening. The roses were blooming in April, when the grand opening was supposed to be held. But rain forced a postponement to Mother’s Day. Rains came again on Mother’s Day and washed out the festivities. Now that the buds are beginning to bloom once again, organizers have rescheduled the grand opening for 7 p.m. Thursday — and are hoping the rains stay away this time. The National Weather Service says no rain is in the forecast for Thursday, which should be partly cloudy with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.