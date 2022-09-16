1922
SEPT. 18 – Arthur E. Seydler, who is the property of the New York Giants, returned to his home in this city Sunday afternoon. Young Seydler, after reporting to the Giants, was shunted around to various clubs, playing in the Eastern League, the Virginia State League and winding up with the Toledo, Ohio, Club of the International League. He is to report next spring to the Giants’ training camp.
Five Victorians narrowly escaped serious injury or possible death early Monday morning when the Ford in which they were riding overturned several miles from this city. Badly injured were Leopold Morris, field superintendent of the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company, and Charles W. Keyes, head driller of the company. The other occupants of the automobile, W.C. Leuschner, Charles Younker and Will Fox, all employees of the oil company, escaped without injury.
SEPT. 22 – Preston Fimble left the early part of this week for San Antonio, where he has accepted employment with the engineering department of one of the many railroads that enter the Alamo City.
Some needed street improvement work is being done on North Cameron and North streets by the city street forces. The county road forces are working on the Brownson Road, which connects East Juan Linn Street, commonly known as Dutch Lane, with the extreme end of West North Street. This road is also being scraped.
1947
SEPT. 19 – Here’s news for desperate Victoria housewives who wince visibly every time they ask the price of beef and pork on the butcher’s shelf. Eldridge Meier, butcher with Zac Lentz’s Super Market, is ready to introduce turkey steaks as an experiment, and they will be ready for consumption this weekend. He bought two 23-pound fowls from Marion Kolle’s farm in West Victoria County. If they don’t sell, Meier said, his experiment can just be chalked up to a failure.
SEPT. 23 – Johnnie Johnson reminding all members of the “99 Bachelors” Club to be at the meeting tonight at the YMCA building.
That new-fangled contraption now used by the City of Victoria to mark off parking space on the city streets is not, in spite of its looks, an oversized pastry gun for embellishing some super-duper wedding or birthday cake. In addition to saving much back-breaking stooping by the painter, the device applies the paint in uniform amounts. When he wishes to stop the paint flow, the operator just releases the trigger. The next step is to provide mechanical means to operate the paint machine.
1972
SEPT. 20 – Streets, primarily lack of maintenance, was the main subject of discussion Tuesday night at a regular monthly meeting of the Citizens Advisory Committee. Public Works Director Nolan Chafin carried the case for the city as he advised the committee that efforts were being extended to the breaking point to maintain the more than 230 miles of city streets in the face of constant deterioration caused by heavy use and weather.
SEPT. 24 – A move has been started to provide a special plaza adjacent to Victoria Community Center that can be utilized each year for the annual International Armadillo Confab and Exposition and other events, according to Fred Armstrong, festival chairman. “We feel the festival has outgrown the downtown site,” he said.
Co-editors of the Jolly Roger, Victoria College campus newspaper, for the fall semester are Brenda Nolen and Stephanie Kiesel.
1997
SEPT. 21 – Ignorance and apathy are to blame for the low scores Americans get when tested on their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, experts say. In Victoria, 100 people recently agreed to help The Advocate by taking the same 10-question test that had earlier been circulated nationwide. In some categories, Victorians scored much better than the national average, in other areas not as well. The Victoria Advocate set up a survey station in Victoria Mall. Most of the surveys were completed by people visiting the mall, but some were answered at the University of Houston-Victoria and the offices of the Victoria County sheriff, county clerk and district clerk. The only person to answer all 10 questions correctly is “a history buff” who works at the sheriff’s office.
SEPT. 24 – Drivers tired of having their cars’ front ends damaged by uneven streets in Victoria may soon see some improvements. The City Council voted Tuesday to spend $62,500 to try a different method of leveling concrete streets, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. It involves injecting a high-density polyurethane foam into the voids beneath the failed section of concrete, forcing it to lift upward. Houston-based Uretek USA Inc. is the only company in the country that offers the repair method, which was developed in Europe. Streets the city hopes to repair using the system are Water, Ben Jordan and other locations the street superintendent thinks qualify. The council added $12,500 to the amount originally requested by the staff in hopes of making even more repairs.