1920
AUG. 2 – Miss Ethel Mize today took charge of the millinery emporium of Mrs. J.L. Potash.
Otto Bielstein, ginner for the Goldman Gin of this city, had the misfortune to fall from a ladder while attending to his duties at the gin. He received a severely injured leg as a result of the accident.
Emil Nitschmann came into our office this morning with his hand and arm tied up and when asked what was wrong stated that his Ford had kicked. His arm was not broken, but the bone was cracked. The injury is causing him quite a bit of trouble.
AUG. 6 – An ice cream festival will be held at the Colettoville Cemetery August 28 for the benefit of the Cemetery Fund.
Misses Lillian and Agnes Baass returned yesterday from a visit to friends and relatives in Yoakum and Hallettsville. They were accompanied home by their friends, Misses Justine and Helen Smykal of Yoakum, and their cousin, Miss Mary Rainosek of Hallettsville.
1945
AUG. 3 – Gene Smith has been busy dispensing eats and cold drinks at his Business Men’s Recreation Club in the National Bank basement.
The Hotel Denver dining room is again open after closing down during the month of July while employees vacationed.
W.R. Sasse, well known local insurance man, Thursday at a meeting of the Victoria Underwriters Association was named president of the organization.
AUG. 5 – A new airport and flying service will open here within the near future following recent approval by the Federal CAA of a site approximately three miles southeast of Victoria on the Port Lavaca Highway. Approval was given to the Victoria Flying Service, to be operated by J. Ruscitto of 2011 E. Power St. Postwar plans for the service include the establishment of an air hotel — one of the first of such kinds in this section of the state.
1970
AUG. 4 – Life in Victoria was returning to normal Monday night after Hurricane Celia moved inland near Corpus Christi.
William M. Murphy Jr., prominent Victoria rancher and businessman, died Monday at his home, 601 W. North St., following an extended illness. He was 50. He was a native of Victoria County.
City Council hiked the monthly fee for garbage collection from $2 to $2.50 Monday, but said even this will provide only for a stripped-down budget and, in the words of City Manager John Lee, “a definite reduction in services.”
City Council approved a new hotel-motel occupancy tax to finance tourism and convention promotion.
AUG. 8 – Amateur radio operators from Victoria and the surrounding area furnished vital communications links from Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and other areas devastated by Hurricane Celia, according to Will Purdy, emergency coordinator for Victoria County. In many cases, the amateur operators provided the only link with the outside world in the aftermath of the hurricane, he said. In order to be of further service in times of disaster, the Victoria Amateur Radio Club has announced plans to secure a van-type vehicle or an old school bus that can be converted into an emergency communications vehicle.
1995
AUG. 2 – Two Victoria-area Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday became only the eighth and ninth officers to win one of the department’s highest honors twice. Troopers Frank Rios of Edna and Don Plunkett of Victoria were awarded Director’s Citations in recognition of their efforts to cut off the flow of illegal drugs and drug money. “The Director’s Citation is really an honor to receive,” said Maj. Artemio Garza, commander of Region III, which includes Victoria and Jackson counties. “It takes a special kind of trooper to go out and combat the drug trafficking problem that we have throughout the state. It takes a special effort and concentration and dedication,” he said.
AUG. 7 – What’s left for people to do when they’re finished romping in the wonderful world of Disney? If you’re Dr. Dean McDaniel the answer is “I’m moving to Victoria!” McDaniel and his wife Kim spent two months in Thailand last year on location with a Disney movie crew filming “Operation Dumbo Drop,” now playing at Cinema IV in Victoria Mall. McDaniel recently joined with Dr. Andrew Clemmons in a general surgery practice and is looking forward to life in South Texas that might not prove quite as exciting as life in Southeast Asia. McDaniel hired on with Disney as crew physician shortly after finishing his surgical residency in Dallas. Both the McDaniels appear briefly in the movie — him in a background scene and her as Denis Leary’s character’s secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.