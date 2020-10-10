1920
OCT. 13 – Columbus Day was celebrated by the Knights of Columbus Council 1329 with an installation program and smoker at their hall in the Wood Building last night. J.H.Clegg was installed as Grand Knight.
Leonard G. Hiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hiller, has enlisted in the Marines and is taking training at the Marine Barracks at Parris Island, South Carolina.
The music for the Rose Maiden has arrived and work will begin on it tonight at the meeting of the Choral Club.
OCT. 15 – Duck season opens tomorrow morning, and Victorians who have been on the coast during the past several days state that there are thousands of ducks and that the sport should be great this year. The open season includes ducks, geese, brant, Wilson snipe or jacksnipe, coot, gallinule, black-bellied and golden plover, yellowlegs, and rail.
County Judge J.P. Pool and Commissioner August Gaugler announced the completion of the low water bridge across the Coleto Creek between this city and Goliad. It is very substantially built, resting on piers driven into the bed of the stream approximately 24 feet. The cost of the bridge was about $7,000.
1945
OCT. 11 – In a letter to The Advocate, Mr. A.A. Lichtenstein, vice president of the Levy Building Corporation, referred to possible plans of erection of a huge shopping center here in the future: “I was very much interested in reading in The Advocate of the possibility of securing a new post office building for Victoria and I hope that the eventual site to be chosen will be near the intersection of Liberty and Forrest Streets, which I look forward confidently to being the ultimate center of Downtown Victoria...and the possible site of a unique shopping center designed to serve a trading territory extending 100 miles in every direction.”
OCT. 16 – Rumors relative to the future status of Foster Field — and also Aloe Field — were thickened here today with the knowledge that the two fields were omitted from an announced list of bases to be retained.
Victoria’s own group of Bobby Soxers came into prominence Sunday at the El Rancho Theatre as Van Johnson made his appearance on the silver screen. Irritation was registered by many of the patrons at not being able to hear the show, while others found it highly amusing to witness the ephemeral and apparently amorous release of pent-up feelings. Not only were there some 20 members of the Tri Zeta Sorority — young girls of whom such a display of affection could be expected — but also included were some 150 other women in the audience who joined the sighing, shrieking and swooning, in adoration of what they consider the epitome of mankind.
1970
OCT. 12 – Mrs. Fred E. Glantzberg, placement chairman of the Junior Service League, announced completion of volunteer service placement for 64 active members of the Junior Service League at nine local projects for the 1970-71 club year. “The League’s goal is to foster interest among its members in civic, cultural, social and educational conditions of our community and to make efficient their volunteer service. After interviews with each member to determine her interests and talents and working with agencies utilizing volunteer workers, we have placed all the active League members in weekly jobs,” Mrs. Glantzberg stated.
OCT. 17 – The new Victoria telephone directory features a painting by Victoria artist Dalhart Windberg. Title of the painting is “One Summer Day,” a scene of a tree-shaded road running through a wooden cattle gate on through a tree-studded field, typical of many similar scenes around Victoria. The directory will contain 17,470 up-to-date listings for Victoria telephone subscribers.
1995
OCT. 11 – When a group of Victoria businessmen gathered in August 1905 to create a multistate shipping canal and an organization to oversee the waterway, some thought the summer heat was getting the best of them. But today — as the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway flows through five states, generating millions of dollars in revenue and supporting thousands of jobs — nobody is questioning the sanity of those turn-of-the-century visionaries. And leaders of the Gulf Intracoastal Canal Association will be in Victoria today through Friday celebrating 90 years of hard work and success.
OCT. 14 – Local and Texas Army National Guard officials will gather at the Victoria National Guard Armory on Mockingbird Lane at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 to tour and rededicate the newly renovated and expanded facility. National Guard Gen. Sam Turk of Austin will serve as guest speaker. Members of the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce will hose a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The public ceremony will also include a dedication of a new granite memorial marker in honor of all armed forces members past and present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.