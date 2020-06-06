1920
JUNE 7 – The hitherto luckless Victoria Baseball team yesterday succeeded in trouncing the team representing the city of Beeville by a score of 5 to 2 in a very good game at Rio Vista Park.
Court St. Anne of the Daughters of Isabella will have an ice cream festival on the Public Square on the night of June 24 and a cordial invitation is extended to everyone. A fishpond for the kiddies will be a big feature of the festival.
JUNE 11 – All day yesterday, the big town clock in the Court House tower faithfully pointed to the hour, 8:45. It was running again last night after its 10-hour layoff.
Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Thompson left this morning via automobile for their former home in Navasota. Mr. Thompson, who was connected with the J.E. Ryan Undertaking Establishment here, has purchased an undertaking establishment in Donna.
1945
JUNE 9 – Fred Watson, Victoria County FSA supervisor, today was a bit short on the clothes side. Watson is out of a suitcase full of clothes, taken from his car while parked alongside the Denver Hotel Saturday night. “I’d sure appreciate return of the clothes,” Watson, a rather husky gent, said, “especially if whoever took them finds they don’t fit.”
JUNE 10 – “Victoria is fortunate to have citizens and employers who are doing everything they possibly can to reinstate returning veterans in civilian employment,” Thomas W. Saling, Regional Veterans’ Federal Employment Representative, of Dallas, said in Victoria Saturday. “I’ve seen few places like it,” he complimented.
1970
JUNE 8 – Tryouts for the Student’s Summer Playhouse production of “Aesop’s Falables” will be held at the Patti Welder gymnasium. Director Roger Thomas said “Aesop’s Falables” is a totally new concept in theater for young people.
JUNE 12 – Rental fees for use of school property, auditoriums, classrooms, stadium and field house were boosted substantially Thursday by VISD Board of Trustees at the regular monthly meeting.
Army Pvt. Braxton J. Peters, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Grady Peters of Victoria, recently received a special commendation for outstanding efforts in religious activities with the Rockwell Hall Chapel of the Naval Amphibious Base, Little Creed, Va.
1995
JUNE 9 – Gov. George W. Bush will be on hand when Victoria County’s new juvenile detention center officially opens later this month, officials said Thursday. “We started trying to get a commitment from his office the day after the election. The first word that we had was that he was not going to be able to make it down,” said Pama Zacek, the county’s chief juvenile probation officer. But Zacek said her staff continued working with Bush’s office to find a date for the grand opening that would fit the governor’s schedule. The governor’s office confirmed that Bush will attend the ceremony, which will be held on June 29.
JUNE 13 – The annual battle to bring under control a prolific exotic plant that can take over a lake if left unchecked is under way at Coleto Creek Reservoir. Portions of the lake will be closed to swimming, fishing and other uses as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department makes its annual application of a herbicide used to control hydrilla growth in selected areas of the reservoir located 11 miles southwest of Victoria off U.S. Highway 59. The department’s aquatic weed control division crew was at the reservoir Monday and will be there today using an airboat to apply the herbicide endothall, also called Aquathol K. Hydrilla was first found in Florida, according to Wilford Korth, chief ranger for the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority at Coleto Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.