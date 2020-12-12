1920
DEC. 14 – Frank Bettin returned yesterday afternoon from a short business visit to Harlingen, San Benito, Brownsville and other points in the Magic Valley.
Three young Victoria women have been awarded cash prizes of $3 each for the best costume worn at the street dance held in this city on the last night of the fair. They are Misses Karen Barbee, Marjorie Winston and Irene Adair Murray.
M.H. Stevenson, on returning from a business trip to San Antonio, reports business is very good there.
DEC. 18 – Biggest in America, Wild Oil, Crazy Oil! The Guadalupe Valley and the Victoria Oil and Gas Companies’ Santa Claus No. 2, located on the J.H. (Hamp) Weaver land in the heart of Crescent Valley eight miles south of Victoria, will tap the wonder oil pool of America if geologists, wiggle stick men and all others who profess to be able by the use of science or instruments to select the most favorable sites for oil wells know anything at all.
Henry J. Hauschild returned yesterday afternoon from an extended visit to Philadelphia and to other points north and in the east.
1945
DEC. 15 – Hugh Stanly has been in Chicago attending a bottlers convention and is due to return over the weekend.
Box rentals for post office local boxes here will go up Jan. 1, Postmaster Leopold Morris has announced. Rates will vary from the No. 1 box hiked from 75 cents per month to $1, to the No. 4 box, which will be increased from $2 to $3 per month. The new rates are for post offices with annual receipts of $100,000 or more.
DEC. 16 – John J. Hosek of DaCosta was elected chairman of the DaCosta Acola cotton block in a meeting of the community association held last week. Herman Pargac was elected secretary of the community organization. The group voted to continue as a one-variety block, that is, each member will plant all of his cotton acreage in the adopted variety. Similar community cotton organizations are to be reorganized at Bloomington, Wood Hi, Fleming Prairie, McFaddin and Lone Tree.
1970
DEC. 13 – The man who will represent Victoria and Calhoun counties in the 62nd session of the Texas Legislature says that the first big issue will be appropriations. “But ultimately, the really big fight will be over taxes,” Joe Wyatt of Bloomington said in an interview on what to expect in the upcoming session. “Some groups have said there will be no need for new taxes,” he remarked, “but I believe we are looking at new taxes of $400 to $800 million.”
DEC. 17 – Signing of a recent $9.3 million contract between the federal government and Gary Aircraft Corp. will allow the firm to greatly expand its Victoria operations, A.W. Stewart, president, told members of the Victoria County Airport Commission.
Friends will be glad to hear that Santa Claus has completed his Navy duty and is now living in New York. Santa, whose real name is Santa Michael Claus, was a student at Victoria College in 1965 and worked part-time at a local grocery store, where his duties included selling Christmas trees. Also, there’s a Mrs. Claus.
1995
DEC. 14 – After a slow start, the flu bug has hit Victoria with a vengeance. During the last couple of weeks, hundreds of people complaining of fever, aches, chills, runny noses and coughs have flocked to doctors’ offices, emergency rooms and health clinics, medical officials say. After a very light October and November, the Victoria City-County Health Department reported 174 cases of flu or flu-like symptoms for last week alone. That’s more than the number of cases during the entire months of last December and January — an admittedly light flu season, said the health department’s Charlotte Sartor. The department also reported 434 cases of upper-respiratory infections for last week. That includes coughs, runny noses and sore throats, but not the fever and aches that come with the flu, said Sartor, a registered nurse.
DEC. 19 – Stressing his record of arresting drunk drivers, Victoria County Precinct 1 Constable R.W. “Bob” Holden filed Monday for the March 12 Democratic primary. If elected to a second four-year term, the retired Coast Guard chief petty officer said he will continue patrolling the roads of southeast Victoria County with vigor. “I think high visibility deters a lot of crime, especially touring around the back roads,” said the 64-year-old widower. “I’ve hauled in over 36 drunks. To me, that’s 36 accidents off the road.” The Bloomington resident said he has also arrested 14 people for public intoxication and places a strong emphasis on ticketing speeders. He said he also assists the sheriff’s department however he can, and listed burglaries as the crime most plaguing Precinct 1.
