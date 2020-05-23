1920
MAY 24 – The final rehearsal will be held tonight for the Elks Big Time Vaudeville at Hauschild Opera House.
With the First Day Bombardment Croup’s recruiting party in the city at this time is Lt. James E. Plumb, who has gained international fame as a flyer. Some of the notable things Lt. Plumb has done are flying under Brooklyn Bridge in a fog with the governor of New York and setting the world’s record for looping the loop.
Harry Alexander returned yesterday from Galveston, where he had the pleasure of attending the bathing beauty revue held there last Sunday.
MAY 28 – The Victoria Troop of Boy Scouts has been reorganized and is currently holding a membership drive to swell its ranks. J.G. Johnston has been selected as Scoutmaster for the troop. The boys left yesterday morning for an outing on Spring Creek, and returned this afternoon.
1945
MAY 25 – No arrests have been made in connection with the Down-Town News Store burglary Tuesday, but one aspect turned up on the case Thursday when it was discovered that $37.00 in silver dollars were missing from beneath a bunch of papers in the desk.
Mrs. Mary Vick, employed at Cudahy Packing Co. here, lost her home and all furniture and clothing yesterday through fire. Located on the Goliad-Mission Valley road just east of the Club Reno site, the three-room house burned to the ground.
MAY 27 – Believed to be the work or an organized band of smalltime robbers, three more Victoria business establishments were entered Friday night. Burglars attempted to enter Lazor Shoe Store, but were apparently frightened away before completing the entry. Lee Mahula’s vulcanizing shop on East Juan Linn was “turned upside down.” No cash was missing. “I had them licked there, because my cash register is in my pocket,” Mahula told the Advocate. Forced entry into the Liberty Inn, formerly known as the Aztec Inn, Liberty and Forrest Streets, produced a different story, as the burglars looted the establishment of approximately $2 in change in the cash register, several cartons of cigarettes and a wristwatch.
1970
MAY 26 – Victoria High School will graduate 437 seniors in graduation exercises Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, with school officials hoping for dry weather.
Mary Sue Delaney, a starting guard for two district championship teams at Victoria High School, will attend Ranger Junior College on a basketball scholarship. Mary Sue was selected on two all-tournament teams during the past season.
MAY 30 – The Rev. Grady Peters was returned as pastor of First United Methodist Church of Victoria, the Rev. William Triggs as pastor of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, and the Rev. J.S.C. Gratten as minister of Webster Chapel United Methodist Church Friday when appointments were read in San Antonio at the close of the 112th annual meeting of the Southwest Texas Conference.
1995
MAY 27 – The 1995 Texas Professional Spring Football League season has come to an end for the Victoria Vipers. TSPFL officials in Corpus Christi have declared today’s 6 p.m. contest at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium between the Corpus Christi Karankawas and North Houston Raiders as the league’s championship game. The Vipers will finish the year with an 0-4 record. Victoria dropped a 15-6 decision to North Houston last weekend in Corpus Christi. The Vipers lost two games to the Raiders and one each to Corpus Christi and Laredo. The Vipers lone home contest was a 13-12 setback to North Houston at Patti Welder Stadium.
MAY 29 – Victoria’s veterans will gather in De Leon Plaza this morning to honor soldiers who died in the nation’s wars. The flag-raising ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. at the county courthouse. The public and members of the Victoria County Veterans Council will then gather at the Gazebo in De Leon Plaza for the remainder of the ceremonies. Veterans will lay wreaths as memorials to their comrades who died in wars, and give speeches in honor of the holiday. This year’s ceremonies were moved from the traditional Memorial Day date of May 30 to be the federally observed holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.