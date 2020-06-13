1920
JUNE 15 – L.O. Hudler returned this morning from Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley and brought with him 23 laborers for the farmers of this county who are in need of farm labor. Mr. Hudler hoped to bring with him several times this number of hands, and started out with 125, but immigration officials were of the opinion that 102 of this number had been smuggled into the United States and had no business here, so they were sent back to Mexico.
The directors of the Inez State Bank have elected Ed Slotnick as a member of the board of directors.
JUNE 18 – Tim Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Brown of La Ward, was brought to this city yesterday afternoon for medical attention for a fractured and dislocated elbow, sustained when the saddle on the horse he was riding came loose and he was thrown violently to the ground.
1945
JUNE 14 – Victoria has been invaded...by giant ants. Downtown streets early each morning are covered with inch-long ants, black in color and of a species never seen here before. No one as yet has been able to identify the ants, some of which sprout long flimsy wings. Several specimens of the invaders have been “captured” and put on display in a glass jar at Jecker’s Western Auto Associate Store.
JUNE 20 – So you’ve been out of gas these many weeks? Well, Friday, June 22, you can drive up to your favorite service station and say, “gimme six,” just like that. And you can hand the attendant an “A” stamp, too. Friday the new “A” stamps in your gas ration coupon book become valid, thanks to your Uncle Samuel, who promised you that when the war in Germany was over you’d get more gasoline for your jalopy. The No. 16 coupons will have to do you for three months, however, six of ‘em – good for 36 gallons in all – 12 more gallons than your No. 15 coupons brought you.
1970
JUNE 17 – A multi-million dollar expansion program at Victoria DuPont Plant was announced Tuesday by A.D. Cyphers, plant manager. Cyphers said construction will begin this fall. Completion is expected by mid-1972.
Victoria Zoo has loaned its big Galapagos tortoise to the Dallas Zoo for breeding purposes. Curator Glenn Cook said the big turtles are considered an endangered species. It was a favorite among visitors to the local zoo and was kept in the old zoo compound that the South Texas Zoological Society is planning to phase out.
JUNE 19 – Your telephone calls in Victoria are sometimes monitored by the telephone company, but only to determine whether customers are getting the kind of service Southwestern Bell wants to provide, District Manager Harris Marr said Thursday. Marr was questioned about monitoring – or service observing, as the Telephone company refers to it – after the Federal Communications Commission in Washington called for a study of service observing in the national capitol.
1995
JUNE 16 – Dr. Tom Moscatelli, a Victoria veterinarian and farmer, started out by saying that he wanted to try drip irrigation on his crops because, like many of his peers in the veterinary science field, he’s always looking for something new. But, before he was through, he revealed the real reason he put in the test plot. “I’m trying to beat (Juan) Landivar,” a Texas Agricultural Extension Service specialist in Corpus Christi. “I’ve been watching Landivar make that three-bale to an acre cotton in Corpus Christi, and I thought ‘Why can’t we do it?,’” Moscatelli told the farmers gathered in his field Thursday for the annual Victoria County crops tour.
JUNE19 – The final meeting of Our Lady of Victory Altar Society for the 1994-95 year was held recently. The even was celebrated with a covered dish supper in the school cafeteria. Special guests were the Rev. Michael Harrold, the Rev. Eustace Hermes, Sister Perpetua Hawes and seminarian Ty Bazar. Members’ spouses were also invited. The recent renovation of the cafeteria was noted. Albert Schilhab, husband of member Julie Schilahab, was commended by Harrold for his work with the renovation. Harrold told the assembly that an alumni association for the school has been formed and that the parish festival will also be a homecoming event. Sister Perpetua reminded members to sign up for the altar society retreat. It will be given by her 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Spiritual Renewal Center.
