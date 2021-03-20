1921
MARCH 21 – The latest information about the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company’s Santa Claus No. 2: Gas so strong blew seat away, making impossible to continue test without cementing casing at 1700 feet, but don’t want to set casing so shallow unless positive of oil. Experts of opinion big oil little deeper down and gas coming from top of it. Feeling ahead with small bit.
MARCH 27 – Dr. F.B. Shields and J.R. Gervais left Saturday for Paris, Texas, in which city they will represent the Victoria Rotary Club at the annual Conference of the Eighteenth District of Rotary.
Victoria succeeded in defeating a baseball nine recruited from the triplet cities of the coast, Maudelowe, Austwell and Tivoli, by the score of 10 to 0 at Rio Vista Park yesterday afternoon. Sasser, for the locals, pitched good ball and very seldom got into trouble.
1946
MARCH 22 – Kornfuehrer’s Grocery, owned and operated by D.L. Kornfuehrer, former city bus operator, will be formally opened tomorrow morning. Kornfuehrer was formerly located at Schroeder, where he operated a grocery and dance hall before coming to Victoria three years ago to enter the employment of Truman Belcher’s bus lines. He sold his business at Schroeder to F.F. Post. The new grocery, located at 802 South Bridge St., is the former location of Modern Meat Market, and has been completely remodeled.
MARCH 24 – Lack’s auto supply, furniture and outdoor store, owned and operated by Dave Lack, will open Monday morning in the remodeled Blackburn Building at 220 South Main Street. The Lack store has been located at 111 East Santa Rosa Street. It was opened there in 1935 by A.I. Lack, brother of the present owner. The Sports Shop, a complete sports store, will open soon in the old Lack’s location, with L.W. (Hank) Evans in charge.
1971
MARCH 23 – About the only thing not like summer about Monday was the date, as temperatures climbed to a high of 95 degrees, missing the record high established in 1916 by one degree.
Fires popped up like spring flowers in Victoria and surrounding counties Monday as searing 95-degree heat increased the fire danger. Most serious of the fires was at the Donoghue Arabian Horse Farm near Goliad, where a blaze in a large metallic barn did several thousand dollars worth of damage. A number of horses were removed from the structure after the blaze was discovered. The Refugio Fire Department was called into service to put out yet another blaze on the west side of the river on the O’Connor Ranch.
MARCH 25 – Winners of the Optimist Oratorical Contest were named Tuesday night at a joint meeting of Sunrise Optimist Club and Victoria Optimist Club. The winners were Steve Rogge, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene H. Rogge, 1001 E. Red River, who won for Sunrise Optimist Club; and Kenneth Smothers, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon A. Smothers of Bloomington, who won for Victoria Optimist Club.
The Victoria Stingarettes Class AAA girls state basketball champions will perform in a different manner at Navarro Street Baptist Church. Coach Wanda Bender said some 20 members will blend their voices in eight spiritual-type songs as part of a revival at the church.
1996
MARCH 24 – The 1996 South Texas Woman awards luncheon will honor eight area women for their contributions to the community. The event will be held noon March 30 at the Plaza Club. The awards honor National Women’s Month and are presented to women in an eight-county area, including Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson, Goliad, Bee and Refugio counties. Sponsors are The Victoria Advocate, UHV, DeTar Woman’s Center at DeTar Hospital and Victoria Mall. This year’s recipients are Amelia Gonzalez, Michelle Goodson, Corinne Maib, Marilyn Morris, Rosie Ann Rivera and Judge Helen Walker, all of Victoria, Lucy Morales of Bloomington, and Mary Ruth Tasler of Port Lavaca.
MARCH 26 – If you balk at paying $5.76 for a T-bone steak in Victoria, imagine paying more than twice that for the same item in Manhattan. On the other hand, in Salt Lake City you’d pay only $4.05. And the same two-bedroom, 950-square-foot apartment that goes for $551 a month in Victoria costs $928 in San Francisco, but only $421 in Odessa, Texas. Overall, Victoria remains one of the more affordable cities in the state and nation, according to a quarterly survey by the American Chambers of Commerce Researchers Association. The latest survey compares the prices on consumer goods and services in 233 urban areas during last July, August and September. Using an index where 100 represents the national average, Victoria’s cost of living stands at 91.7 for the third quarter in 1995. And in some categories, Victoria residents fare even better. Groceries here cost 14 percent less and housing is 11.4 percent lower than the national average. Only utilities top the national average in Victoria, by 3.5 percent.
