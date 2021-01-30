1921
JAN. 31 – Lieut. “Peanuts” Melloy returned to McAllen yesterday, where he is stationed, after a pleasant visit to friends in this city. The trip was made via aeroplane.
A.F. Mulholland has resumed his position at the first chair in the Durrom-Glenn barber shop.
The girls and boys basketball teams of the Lone Tree High School and the Wm. A. Wood School met last Friday afternoon on the Wood School court in two games. A large number of rooters of all four teams were present to cheer on their players.
FEB. 5 – Charles Bretzke, lineman for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, miraculously escaped serious injury or possible death yesterday afternoon when the telephone pole on which he was working broke off near the bottom and fell to the ground. He escaped being crushed under the pole by working himself around to the top side of the pole as it was falling. However, he could not free himself from the falling pole on account of his safety belt.
1946
FEB. 1 – Exceeding the last election year’s payments and exemptions by approximately 200, total poll taxes and exemptions secured in Victoria County this year were 6,405, Miss Elsie Oetken, tax assessor and collector, reported today, setting a new record. The deadline for payments was at midnight last night. The tax collector hastened to explain the voting strength of the county would be far greater than the 6,405 poll taxes and exemptions issued, what with servicemen and discharged veterans able to vote simply by signing an affidavit at the voting boxes.
Found guilty of hunting in the municipal recreation park along the Guadalupe River, a local hunter was fined $15.70, including costs, in city court.
FEB. 3 – Turning in a superb performance, Coach Hester (Stump) Evans’ Victoria Stingerees had little difficulty winning the Bloomington Invitational Tournament Saturday night. Brother Ralph’s St. Joseph Flyers captured the consolation prize.
Members of the Victoria County Draft Board will be awarded the Selective Service Medal and certificate in the name of the Congress of the United States and on behalf of the governor of the State of Texas for faithful service rendered. L.M. Stevens, W.H. Smith and J.J. Woodhouse will be presented the awards.
1971
FEB. 2 – City Council formally assumed ownership of Victoria Bronte Public Library Monday, ratifying a contract with Bronte Club of Victoria which established the library more than 70 years ago.
Mrs. John Hasty, president of the Victoria Junior Woman’s Club, and Mrs. Ron Clark, project chairman, completed floral arrangements over the weekend for the flower pots that hang on lamp posts around DeLeon Plaza. The beautification project was the major civic project of the club for the year.
Two Victoria brothers, B.J. and Fred A. Berger, captured first place Sunday in the first annual Fellowship Domino Tournament sponsored by the Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
FEB. 4 – Prior to the general faculty meeting of Victoria Independent School District, plaques were presented to the Patrick Welder family and to Miss Corine M. and Miss Margaret L. Wood for their donations of land to the VISD.
Richard Korczynski is reminding everyone interested that a meeting will be held tonight at the American Bank of Commerce Americana Room to organize a camera club.
1996
JAN. 31 – Tips to Victoria Crime Stoppers in 1995 resulted in 44 convictions, 10 more than in 1994, to bring the total of tip-based convictions to 335 since the inception of the program in 1984. Tips also led to the arrests of 17 fugitives. A total of $4,475 in rewards was paid to informants whose tips led to the arrests and indictment of lawbreakers. Rewards since the inception of the program total $45,210. Since the program began, tips have helped law enforcement agencies clear 53 home burglaries, 66 business burglaries, 29 vehicle burglaries, 44 vending machine burglaries, and 15 auto thefts, and led to the arrests of 73 narcotics suspects. Tips over the last 11 years have also led to the arrests of 90 fugitives, the clearing of seven forgery cases, six gambling cases, and six murders and attempted murders.
FEB. 6 – Victoria residents could be drinking better-tasting and better-smelling water within the next five years. City officials announced Tuesday Victoria has been given state permission to take up to 20,000 acre-feet of water a year from the Guadalupe River. That is twice the amount of water residents currently use each year. Jerry James, the city’s water director, said that will allow the city to switch from the lower-quality well water it now uses to the river water. The well water contains hydrogen sulfide, which gives it a rotten-egg smell at times. It also has manganese and iron that discolor the water. James said the state is still accepting comments from the public about Victoria’s permit, but he doesn’t anticipate any problems.
